2023: Olubadan tasks religious leaders on successful poll

The Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Lekan Balogun has called on religious leaders to intensify their prayers in order to have a successful election next year. Oba Balogun, who spoke at his palace during the Episcopal Visit of the Archbishop of Ibadan Ecclestiastical Province, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Abiodun Olaoye, yesterday, noted that the next year election, being a transitional one, “holds a very strategic place in the life of the country, considering the present state of the nation”.

The monarch, according to the statement by his Personal Assistant (Media), Olasele Ogunsola, maintained that “the situation of the country seems to have defied human capacity and capability and in that wise, the only alternative is to intensify our prayers which is why I’m callinga on you, our fathers in the Lord not to relent on your sacred duty of praying for the country, and you will surely pray through by the special grace of God.” Olaoye said: “I am saddened to hear or read on a daily basis the incidences of kidnapping, corruption, banditry and other social vices which seem to have continued unabated. To those of us that are ached by all these, it is time we peeped into the causes and jointly proffer solutions.”

