Olubadan designate
News

2023: Olubadan tasks religious leaders on successful poll

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comments Off on 2023: Olubadan tasks religious leaders on successful poll

The Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Lekan Balogun has called on religious leaders to intensify their prayers in order to have a successful election next year. Oba Balogun, who spoke at his palace during the Episcopal Visit of the Archbishop of Ibadan Ecclestiastical Province, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Abiodun Olaoye, yesterday, noted that the next year election, being a transitional one, “holds a very strategic place in the life of the country, considering the present state of the nation”.

The monarch, according to the statement by his Personal Assistant (Media), Olasele Ogunsola, maintained that “the situation of the country seems to have defied human capacity and capability and in that wise, the only alternative is to intensify our prayers which is why I’m callinga on you, our fathers in the Lord not to relent on your sacred duty of praying for the country, and you will surely pray through by the special grace of God.” Olaoye said: “I am saddened to hear or read on a daily basis the incidences of kidnapping, corruption, banditry and other social vices which seem to have continued unabated. To those of us that are ached by all these, it is time we peeped into the causes and jointly proffer solutions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group celebrates Obiano at 67, lauds sterling developmental strides

Posted on Author Our Reporters

FORMER Governor Willie Obiano has been commended for his quiet leadership and sterling achievements while in office as Anambra State chief executive. Making the commendation during the celebration of the former governor’s 67th birthday recently, Anambra Development Union enumerated 67 signature projects delivered by the Obiano administration in the state. The socio-political group recalled that […]
News Top Stories

Anti-grazing laws, satanic agenda against our livelihood – Miyetti Allah

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Fulani Sociocultural Association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has described Anti-Grazing laws being passed by some Southern state governments  as a satanic agenda out to destroy their source of livelihood, warning that it poses potential threat to the corporate existence of the country.   This was stated on Monday, at the National Peace Summit and Investiture […]
News

Strange deaths spread to more LGs in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Following increase in death toll arising from confirmed cases of Yellow Fever in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State, reports yesterday confirmed the “strange deaths” had spread to other communities in Nsukka, Isi-Uzo and Igbo- Etiti LGAs.   Already, no fewer than 60 deaths had earlier been recorded in two communities […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica