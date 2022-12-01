News

2023: Olujimi backs Atiku to win presidential poll

The representative of Ekiti South in the Senate Biodun Olujimi has expressed confidence that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election Atiku Abubakar will be victorious. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation added that her senatorial ambition would also receive a boost at the polls. She declared that the power of incumbency of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not a threat to the PDP, saying Nigerians are not satisfied with the performances of the ruling party. The lawmaker appealed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji to quickly resolve the leadership crisis in the Ekiti Assembly.

 

Our Reporters

