2023: Ominous signs as defection hits Benue PDP

CEPHAS IORHEMEN reports on the recent defection of some chieftains of major political parties in Benue State, particularly the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State seems to be walking a tip rope ahead of the 2023 general election given the defection of its members to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in recent times. The gale of defections to the ruling party at the centre, is not only among PDP members in Benue State but equally the ranks of the APC are members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Labour Party (LP)). New Telegraph observed that since the partial lockdown of the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted by the state government, political activities have equally resumed with major gladiators regrouping and realigning forces to alter the political equation of the state.

As a prelude to the expiration of the tenure of Governor Samuel Ortom, the shape of the political structure of the state in beginning to unfold as even those who are close allies of the governor are withdrawing their support for him and joining forces with the opposing parties to pull the rug off his feet come 2023. At the moment, Benue is controlled by the PDP after Governor Ortom, who was elected on the platform of the APC for his first term (2015-2019) fell out with his political godfather and Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who is APC’s leader in the state.

But as the next round of elections draws closer, the ranks of the APC appears to be swelling up on a daily basis, a development that almost swept the governor from his seat to also rejoin the party which had offered him an olive branch to “come back home” if he is serious with his dream to transmute to the Senate after leaving office. Governor Ortom had during the just concluded elective congress of the PDP in Makurdi, confirmed that he held talks with the APC to dump the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections but later had a rethink. According to him, he suspended the idea after consultations with some of his close allies and the state congress of the PDP. His words: “It is true that the APC has invited me to come back to the party and they are propagating that I am leaving the PDP but this is far from the truth.

I told them I will come and ask you (PDP state congress) if you want me to decamp to APC?” The question which was followed by a resounding “No, no, no” prompted the governor to say: “So, I am comfortable with my people and I will remain in PDP and I will communicate this to my friends in the APC and I will tell them that I consulted with you and you asked me not to leave.”

Though, the decision to dump the PDP may not be on Governor Ortom’s table for now as claimed, the leadership of the APC in the state has said that the governor was only “flying a kite to gauge public opinion over his rebuttal that he was making plans to return to the party.” The party said Ortom’s rebuttal not to return “home” holds no water as he only revived memories of his defection to PDP in 2018.

The claims and counter-claims, notwithstanding, analysts say the state is about reaching the boiling point leaving Ortom with no option than to ditch the PDP as more politicians who decide the pace and direction of politics in the state are defecting in their numbers to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led party. Only recently, a former National Chairman of the PDP and senator who represented Benue North East in the Senate between 2015 and 2019, Chief Barnabas Gemade alongside the Director-General of Governor Ortom and Senator Gabriel Suswam’s 2019 campaign organizations, Mr. Terngu Shawon, defected to the APC from the SDP with 25,000 other supporters at his village in Mbajov, Mbawar council ward of Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.

Gemade, who is eyeing the governorship seat to succeed Ortom in 2023, said he returned to APC after due consultation both at the national, state, local and ward level. He proclaimed that with capacity as a former national party chairman of political and a two-time senator, his reunion with a three-time senator and Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, Mike Okibe Onoja and other forces, they will “move mountain in the state come 2023.”

“I have the confidence that with my capacity as former national party chairman and a two-time senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, my reunion with my in-law, former governor of Benue State, a three-time senator and minister, Senator George Akume, Mike Onoja among many other prominent sons and daughters in one party (APC), it’s very possible that APC will again move mountain in Benue State come 2023.”

He boasted that in 1999, he was with Akume in the same party and they moved mountains as was the case in the 2015 APC tsunami in the state and expressed optimism that come 2023, his remarriage with APC stalwarts will make a hurricane again. Senator Gemade was Ortom’s man initially, but they fell out in the build-up to the 2019 polls after he (Gemade) felt he was shortchanged by Ortom in his untiring efforts to make another missionary journey into the red chamber of the National Assembly to retain the seat currently occupied by Senator Suswam. Days after Chief Gemade’s triumphant return to APC, former Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Defence and a close ally of ex-Benue governor, George Akume, who Gemade promised to join forces with to give PDP a fight, Chief Mike Onoja and his teeming supporters swarmed into the APC.

Chief Onoja’s top aide Agbo Akorche Simon, at a rally to welcome the decampees in his Orokam Ward III, said: “Politics is a means to improve the lots of the majority. We have come with our support base to formally declare our defection from Social Democratic Party (SDP) to APC, to ensure we join hands together to sack what is left of the PDP in Benue, Zone C, Ogbadibo and Orokam Ward III.” Onoja’s local government coordinators, Paul Onjefu, said the beneficial impact of the APC government on the farming population has endeared him to the party.

“I choose to go with APC because its policies are viable and the people can feel them. Look at our rural population that is predominantly farmers! Go to our villages now and see the level of development going on there. This is because farmers are enjoying the APC’s government local content development.

So, I believe that if I join forces with APC, our people will get more. We are impressed by the policies of the APC government and we want the party to continue in government.” Another friend of Governor Ortom and a former member that represented Vandeikya/ Konshisha federal constituency, Hon. Herman Hembe, has defected from APGA to APC. Another House of Representatives member, who represented Ukum/Logo and Katsina-Ala constituency, and a close friend of Governor Ortom, Hon. Emmanuel Udende, has also dumped the governor and has been working to ensure the APC forms government in the state come 2023.

Udende has wooed scores of PDP, SDP, APGA and LP to the Nigerian government controlled APC in the Sankera geo-political axis of the state. New Telegraph observed that there has not been any event that saw the defection of politicians from other political parties to the PDP. Responding to the development, the PDP in the state said it is not perturbed by the high volume of defection of its members to other political parties, especially the APC.

