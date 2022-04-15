News

2023: Omo-Agege declares for Delta gov

Ola James and Gabriel Choba

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo- Agege yesterday officially declared his intention to contest the Delta State governorship election. Omo-Agege declared his ambition at The field of Federal Petroleum university, FUPRE, in Effurun. The All Progressives Congress (APC) legislator said: “This is a testament that we are tired of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and we are ready to chase them away from Asaba. You sent me to the Senate in 2015 and I represented you well. “In 2019 you supported me back to the Senate and I emerged the Deputy Senate President.

I thank Mr. President for standing by us to be number two in the Nigeria Senate. “First, I am here to report back to you that I have fulfilled all the promises I made to you during my electioneering. “Today, every community in Urhoboland has solar power streetlights, Additional Transformers, renovation of primary and secondary schools, additional health centres and a new Federal Polytechnic at Orogun, a defence state school and Nigeria Law School campus in Delta State.

 

