2023: Omo-Agege needs miracle workers to win Delta, says Aniagwu

Delta state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has scored the Deputy President and governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) low in the build up to 2023 general elections in the ol rich state. This cane barely two days after Omo-Agege said the disunity within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be a great advantage for his party to gain inroad in 2023. The Commissioner said besides that Omo- Agege has no stronghold on the three senatorial districts of the state, it would take a miracle for him to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said Omo-Agege’s woes were compounded by the massive failure of the APC at the centre to deliver on economy, security and management of the nation’s diversity. Aniagwu, who played host on Arise TV yesterday said PDP has remained very strong and popular in the state despite the current court tussle over the authentic party’s governorship candidate.

He said over the years, the party had progressively won elections in all senatorial districts of the state. He listed the albatrous of APC to include the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his electoral promises. He said. “And the chances of APC in Delta has been further worsened by the abysmal performance of the APC at the National level especially in the area of the economy, education, security and their inability to manage our diversity. “In 2019, they had federal might yet we taught them a lesson, a bitter one at that.

