News

2023: Omo-Agege needs miracle workers to win Delta, says Aniagwu

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has scored the Deputy President and governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) low in the build up to 2023 general elections in the ol rich state. This cane barely two days after Omo-Agege said the disunity within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be a great advantage for his party to gain inroad in 2023. The Commissioner said besides that Omo- Agege has no stronghold on the three senatorial districts of the state, it would take a miracle for him to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said Omo-Agege’s woes were compounded by the massive failure of the APC at the centre to deliver on economy, security and management of the nation’s diversity. Aniagwu, who played host on Arise TV yesterday said PDP has remained very strong and popular in the state despite the current court tussle over the authentic party’s governorship candidate.

He said over the years, the party had progressively won elections in all senatorial districts of the state. He listed the albatrous of APC to include the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his electoral promises. He said. “And the chances of APC in Delta has been further worsened by the abysmal performance of the APC at the National level especially in the area of the economy, education, security and their inability to manage our diversity. “In 2019, they had federal might yet we taught them a lesson, a bitter one at that.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2020 Finance Bill passes second reading in Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, passed for second reading the Finance Bill 2020, which seeks to amend the Capital Gains Tax Act, Companies Income Tax, Personal Income Tax, and Tertiary Education Trust Fund Establishment Act, among others. The bill was considered for second reading following the presentation of the lead debate at plenary by the Leader of […]
News

BELLO MUHAMMED MATAWALLE: SWIMMING SUCCESSFULLY AGAINST THE TIDE

Posted on Author Deyemi Saka

  His first attempt at swimming against the tide and he came out successful was his emergence as the Governor of Zamfara State. After the March 9 , 2019 governorship election which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) permitted the All Progressives Congress (APC) to field a candidate barely 24 hours to the day of […]
News

Olu of Warri lauds Edevbie’s presentation on Delta devt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, has commended Olorogun David Edevbie’s presentation of his vision for the development of Delta State. Atuwatse III made the commendation in his palace in Warri when the frontline PDP governorship aspirant and his team visited him to seek his royal blessings. Edevbie, who has proposed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica