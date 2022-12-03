2023: Omoluabi of the Southwest and Plato ‘Aditu’ Republic (2)

This is a follow up to my laast week’s contribution titled; 2023; The Omoluabi of the Southwest and Plato’s ‘ADITU Republic, which was compelled by the overwhelming response and enquiries that followed my assertion, that the Southwest has the answer to Nigeria’s needs in this hour.

Our nation has all it takes in terms of human capital and natural resources to become the foremost nation of the world but we have been unable to blend the babble of our diversity into the symphonic voice of a choir. Right now, dark clouds have gathered on the horizon, we are facing credible existential threats. While it need not be said, it is good, however, to acknowledge that every single cultural nation within the Nigerian mix of 250 ethnic and 525 lingual communities has its own peculiar and significant contribution to make. In the case of the Omoluabi of the Southwest, Oduduwa, our patriarch, the North African emigrant appointed us, as the custodians of a sophisticated enculturation programme with three distinct features of an advanced civilising code, a moral value guidance system and a governance model.

Like the Virginians of early America, who played a significant role in enculturating their nation towards its democratic republic balance, the Omoluabi of the Southwest were positioned to provide Nigeria with something, somewhat similar and perhaps, even more advanced.

The consistent failure of the Nigerian state since inception can easily be traced to our systemic flaws as government after government has failed and will continue to fail until we put on a thinking cap to install a governance system that is tailor made for our diversity. It was my stated position that the toxic tension between the ‘Omoluabi’ versus ‘Yoruba’ heritages has been the root reason for the failure of the Southwest to make this significant contribution.

Like Plato’s charioteer, the unending tussle between the positive Omoluabi matrix and the negative poison of the Yoruba appellation has been a sore point. This was the submission I made in 2008 to a sub-committee of the Yoruba Tennis Club in Onikan, Lagos at a meeting arranged by Engineer Kola Oke. As confirmed by eminent authorities like Professors J. D. Y. Peel, J. F. Ade-Ajayi and I. A. Akinjogbin, the negative connotation of the “Yoruba” appellation was not in question but the consensus was packaged into a proverb that neither time nor space would allow us to unpack.

In a separate development, certain elders tried to contend its veracity and insisted that they would consult the Ifa Oracle only to return with a conciliatory verdict later that “Ifa o fo’ohun! No bona fide Omoluabi needs to be schooled on the import of names and the socio-spiritual effects of appellations and this lingering blight is something that must be laid to rest before it shreds the soul of our cultural nation beyond repair. It explains all the tensions that Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition stirred in the Afenifere camps and the root cause of the schizophrenia that has dogged the footsteps of our shadow throughout recorded history. To the point that the “Omoluabi” legacy of Obafemi Awolowo has almost been completely destroyed by this “Yoruba” factor.

Aided and abetted by the endemic corruption of Nigeria, the “Yoruba” factor has almost overwhelmed and erased the precious heritage we have nurtured for sixteen hundred years. According to Ojogbon Tunde Adegbola, the artificial intelligence guru, we are still standing today because of the resilience engineered into the Omoluabi programme at inception. An old adage says that it is an insult for a dog to name its hunter because the hunter cannot bring his dog under control until it learns to answer to its name.

This is a hard saying that I will not care to unravel but it would seem that the poisoned arrow shot by AḥmadBābā Al-Massufiel- Timbuktī of Mali more than 200 years ago seems to have done its worst. During an interview in the year 2000, Edmund Obilo was surprised when I dryly commented that the liberation efforts of Sunday Igboho, the stormy petrel, would come to nothing. At that time, I did not explain the reason why the “Yoruba” can never best the “Berbers” until the conundrum is resolved. The most painful thing in the Nigerian equation is that the Omoluabi package has a solution to the most pressing of our national problems.

Take for example the war against terrorism, we forget that the Omoluabi programme was written to neutralise such threats and immunise us from its poisons because of a similar scourge in Oduduwa’s days. The ancient version of its unconventional warfare was responsible for the kidnap of Ajayi Crowther in 1821. Thanks to British philanthropist, and Omoluabi proper, Tunji Adebayo and his wife, Juliana. I made a presentation on the “Omoluabi Option” just after a paper on the “Levant option” was delivered by a former president in the region at a UN Track III event in Washington, DC held at the US Congress auditorium. When the Omoluabi programme is unpacked we will understand the amazement of Clapperton and Lander in 1826 and the surprise of Anne Hinderer in 1852 at the sophistication that was reflected in our ancient communities ranging from the spatial order of designs and the absence of visible policing structures to unattended market stalls where customers would make honest payments without supervision. The last being a system of financial credibility that no nation has ever equaled till date. None of the “social contracts” produced by the philosophical tinkering of the Greeks, or pundits like Immanuel Kant, John Locke, Jacques Rousseau and even Thomas Hobbes has ever matched what we have in the bag yet Nigeria is disintegrating daily. Perhaps, we need to stop travelling to Sokoto in search for what we have in our Sokoto-trouser pocket to stop the terror hydra, defang the corruption monster and restore the hope of our youths nationwide. We believe that a word should be enough for the wise.

*Ladi Peter Thompson is a consultant with the Ibadan-based Omoluabi Standards Organisation (orakles1961@gmail.com)

