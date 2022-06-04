2023: Ondo PDP moves to reconcile members, inaugurates committee

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter, has inaugurated a 15-man reconciliation committee to settle all grievances emanating from the recent party’s primaries across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state. Addressing newsmen after the inauguration ceremony at the party’s Secretariat at Alagbaka, Akure, the Ondo State capital, the Chairman, Fatai Adams, said the move for reconciliation of party members who have reservations during and after the party’s primaries was important ahead of the general elections. He said the party’s leadership had resolved to reconcile all contestants in the last party’s primaries so that the party would go into the 2023 general elections as a united force. Although he said none of the contestants had said anything untoward after the primaries, he added that the reconciliation was necessary.

The party’s chairman said: “In Ondo State according to the law in operation, which says it’s only elected delegates who were elected for the purpose of participating in the election of candidates for political parties that can vote. “For the national convention, for Ondo State, we have 18 delegates, one per local government. It is so in other states. “For the national convention, we were supposed to have 774 delegates but because of what happened in a few states, we had 769 delegates. “The inauguration of the party’s reconciliation committee as a political party, when we have programmes such as congresses, primaries, we are bound to have some pockets of issues across the 18 local governments.

