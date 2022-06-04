News

2023: Ondo PDP moves to reconcile members, inaugurates committee

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter, has inaugurated a 15-man reconciliation committee to settle all grievances emanating from the recent party’s primaries across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state. Addressing newsmen after the inauguration ceremony at the party’s Secretariat at Alagbaka, Akure, the Ondo State capital, the Chairman, Fatai Adams, said the move for reconciliation of party members who have reservations during and after the party’s primaries was important ahead of the general elections. He said the party’s leadership had resolved to reconcile all contestants in the last party’s primaries so that the party would go into the 2023 general elections as a united force. Although he said none of the contestants had said anything untoward after the primaries, he added that the reconciliation was necessary.

The party’s chairman said: “In Ondo State according to the law in operation, which says it’s only elected delegates who were elected for the purpose of participating in the election of candidates for political parties that can vote. “For the national convention, for Ondo State, we have 18 delegates, one per local government. It is so in other states. “For the national convention, we were supposed to have 774 delegates but because of what happened in a few states, we had 769 delegates. “The inauguration of the party’s reconciliation committee as a political party, when we have programmes such as congresses, primaries, we are bound to have some pockets of issues across the 18 local governments.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo: Killing of pregnant woman, children in Anambra callous

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned in strong terms the reported recent killing of a pregnant woman, Harira Jubril and her four children in Anambra State. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday, Osinbajo described the killing as not only callous, brutal and demeaning, but capable of creating ethnic conflicts across the country […]
News

MTN renews licence with over N71.97bn for 10 years

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has paid over N71.97 billion to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to renew its Unified Access Service (UAS) licence and Spectrum license for wireless local loop in the 900MHz and 1800MHZ band. This was disclosed by MTN Nigeria via a statement issued and signed by its Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, and […]
News

World Bank to inject $2.5m to assist property enumeration in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*State to contribute N300m to the project The World Bank is expected to inject $2.5 million to assist the Benue State government effectively carry out its Property Enumeration Project. Besides, the state government is to contribute at least N300 million to the success of the scheme. Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr. Bernard […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica