2023: Ongoing party primaries, a mess – Jonathan

Our Correspondent

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has condemned the conduct of the ongoing primary elections being organised by various political parties across the country, describing the exercise as a ‘mess’.

Jonathan, who gave this verdict on Thursday in Abuja at the public presentation of a book launch titled: “Political Party Governance”, said the process of organising credible primary elections to choose candidates for the 2023 elections has failed.

Apparently disappointed with the over monetization of the process and the scandals trailing the exercise, Jonathan faulted the template being used by the parties to choose their candidates.

According to the former president, it would not be good to elect a president and governors using the same process.

Jonathan said: “The primaries going on across the country are a mess. This is not a standard practice. The process has failed.

“We cannot use the same process to elect president, governors, senators and House of Representatives members and others.”

