2023: Ongoing party primaries, a mess – Jonathan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Correspondent

 

Former President, Dr  Goodluck Jonathan has condemned  the conduct of the  ongoing primary elections being organised by various political parties  across the country, describing the exercise as a ‘mess’.

Jonathan, who gave this verdict  on Thursday in Abuja  at the public presentation of a book launch titled:  “Political Party Governance”,  said the process of organising credible primary elections to choose candidates for the 2023  elections has failed.

Apparently disappointed with the over monetization of the process and the scandals trailing the exercise, Jonathan faulted the template being used by the parties to choose their candidates.

According to the former president, it would not be good to elect a president and governors using the same process.

Jonathan said: “The primaries going on across the country are a mess. This is not a standard practice. The process has failed.

“We cannot use the same  process to elect president, governors, senators and House of Representatives members and others.”

 

Reporter

