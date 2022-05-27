2023: Ongoing party primaries a mess, says Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condemned the conduct of the ongoing primary elections being organised by various political parties across the country, describing the exercise as a mess. Jonathan who gave this verdict yesterday in Abuja, at the public presentation of a book launch titled: “Political Party Governance,” said the process of organising credible primary elections to choose candidates for the 2023 elections has failed.

Apparently disappointed with the over monetization of the process and the scandals trailing the exercise, Jonathan faulted the template being used by the parties to choose their candidates. According to the former president, it would not be good to elect a president and governors using the same process. Jonathan said: “These whole primaries going on across the country is a mess.

This is not a standard practice. The process has failed. “We cannot use the same process to elect president, governors, senators and House of Representatives members and others. “The process has already failed, which is not good for the country. But we will manage and move on. “We pray that good people should come. I hope that what happened this year, 2022 will not happen again in this country,” he said.

