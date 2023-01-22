2023: Onitiri to voters: Vote APC govt out of power in Lagos

Socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has asked Lagy residents to collect their PVCs and vote out APC government at the February 25th and March11 elections.

Onitiri, in a statement in Lagos yesterday, appealed; “Your votes must surely count. Ensure members of your families and dependants, friends, neighbours and relatives collect their PVCs and vote.

“Our time to liberate our dear state from the firm grip of our oppressors has come. Don’t sit on the fence and complain.”

The politician said that the people of Lagos state have not enjoyed the dividends of democracy under the APC government since it came to power despite the humongous revenues being collected.

He explained that because of bad roads, lack of adequate security, transportation and essential amenities, people were made to fend for themselves.

Onitiri lamented: “Certainly this is not the Lagos bestowed on us by our fathers. We know our good leaders like late Mobolaji Johnson, Brig Gbolahan Mudasiru, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, etc, who governed the state effectively well in the past.

“We also know those that have converted our heritage to their personal properties to develop themselves and their immediate families. Enough is enough! O to gee”, he said in the statement.

According to him, for over 24 years that the APC leaders have been in the saddle of Lagos state affairs, they have nothing to show for it except the humongous taxes being collected from residents.

“No portable drinking water, no good roads, no good health facilities, no housing scheme for the poor, no employment opportunities for our restive youths, except for the agberos harassing innocent motorists and collecting illegal fees”.

Onitiri explained that because of poor governance, Lagos had become the worst city to live in, throughout the world.

“You can no longer sleep with your two eyes closed either because of area boys or other criminals. This situation is no longer tolerable and acceptable. Our mumu don do.”

He said in view of all the above complaints, Lagosians must arise and speak with their votes. “We can no longer be slaves in our land,” Onitiri, added.

He advised Lagosians not to sell their votes. “If the politicians offer you money, collect it as it is our money, but vote them out. Let us show them we are now wiser. Vote your conscience. Vote wisely.”

