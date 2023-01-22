News

2023: Onitiri to voters: Vote APC govt out of power in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on 2023: Onitiri to voters: Vote APC govt out of power in Lagos

Socio-political activist  and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has asked Lagy residents to collect their PVCs and vote out APC government at the February 25th and March11 elections.

Onitiri, in a statement in Lagos yesterday, appealed; “Your votes must surely count. Ensure members of your families and dependants, friends, neighbours and relatives collect their PVCs and vote.

“Our time to liberate our dear state from the firm grip of our oppressors has come. Don’t sit on the fence and complain.” 

The politician said that the people of Lagos state have not enjoyed the dividends of democracy under the APC government since it came to power despite the humongous revenues being collected.

He explained that because of bad roads, lack of adequate security, transportation and essential amenities, people were made to fend for themselves. 

Onitiri lamented: “Certainly this is not the Lagos bestowed on us by our fathers. We know our good leaders like late Mobolaji Johnson, Brig Gbolahan Mudasiru, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, etc, who governed the state effectively well in the past. 

“We also know those that have converted our heritage to their personal properties to  develop themselves and their immediate families. Enough is enough! O to gee”, he said in the statement.

According to him, for over 24 years that the APC leaders have been in the saddle of Lagos state affairs, they have nothing to show for it except the humongous taxes being collected from residents. 

“No portable drinking water, no good roads, no good health facilities, no housing scheme for the poor, no employment opportunities for our restive youths, except for the agberos harassing innocent motorists and collecting illegal fees”. 

Onitiri explained that because of poor governance, Lagos had become the worst city to live in, throughout the world. 

“You can no longer sleep with your two eyes closed either because of area boys or other criminals. This situation is no longer tolerable and acceptable.  Our mumu don do.” 

He said in view of all the above complaints, Lagosians must arise and speak with their votes. “We can no longer be slaves in our land,” Onitiri, added. 

He advised Lagosians not to sell their votes. “If the politicians offer you money, collect it as it is our money, but vote them out. Let us show them we are now wiser. Vote your conscience. Vote wisely.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police recover bus snatched by gunmen in Rivers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The police command in Rivers State has disclosed that it has recovered a commercial bus snatched on Emohia-Kalabari road by suspected gunmen. The command’s spokesperson, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday. Iringe-Koko said the command officially received the case of a […]
News Top Stories

NSCDC declares nationwide war against rape, other vices

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have said it has stepped up its fight against rape and other criminal activities across the country.   Only recently, the United Nations Women declared that rape had become another form of pandemic ravaging Nigeria. Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Mohammad, […]
News

IGP cautions policemen against abuse of firearm

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday urged men of the force to exercise caution in the use of firearms while discharging their duties, saying the only time they should use firearms was when their lives were in danger. Adamu spoke in Abakaliki during his one-day working visit to the state command following his observation […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica