2023: Only courts can determine fate of ministers

…who refuse to resign

‘Umuahia Federal High Court’s ruling of March 18, 2022, which declared section 84(12) of the Electoral Act (as amended) unconstitutional has paved the way for political appointees to seek elective offices without resigning their offices before primaries…’

The fate of four ministers who have declared interest in contesting for one political office or the other in 2023 and are yet to resign their current appointments may become a subject for litigation and interpretation of the law by the courts.

This was the view of some lawyers who spoke with New Telegraph yesterday following the concerns expressed by a cross section of Nigerians on the issue. Some ministers, namely, Hon Chibuike Amaechi (Transportation), Dr Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment) and Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (Education) have declared their intentions to contest the presidential tickets of their parties.

They all went into the race but bluntly refused to abide by the Section of the Electoral Act that requires them to resign their current positions before attempting to move to another level. Similarly, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, has reportedly picked up the form to contest the governorship seat in Kebbi State without tendering his resignation letter.

A lawyer, Chief Solomon Iheke, while reacting, recalled that the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, on Friday, March 18, 2022, delivered a ruling that declared section 84(12) of the Electoral Act (as amended) as unconstitutional and accordingly made an order striking same out as a nullity. The said ruling, Iheke said, has therefore paved the way for political appointees to seek elective offices in the country without resigning their offices before the primaries of their political parties. “That particular Section 84 (12) states as follows: No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.

“Honourable Justice Anyadike held that Sections 66(1)(f), 107(1)(f), 137(1)(f) and 182(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution ( as amended), made provisions inter alia to the effect that political appointees seeking to contest elections are only obligated to resign 30 days before the election. “The court, therefore, held that any other law, including the said section 84(12) of the Electoral Act (as amended) that compels political appointees to resign or vacate their offices before their primary elections, is ‘unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null and void, to the extent of its inconsistency to the clear provisions of the Constitution’.

“Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 bars political appointees from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of their political parties for the purpose of nominating candidates for any election. “The Electoral Act does not, however, specify the number of days a political appointee has to resign before a party’s primary.

“The only specific reference is in Sections 66(1)(f), 107(1)(f), 137(1) (g) 182(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution which stipulates that public officers or political appointees who want to contest an election must have resigned their position at least 30 days to the date of the election. “The constitution is the grand norm, and every other law made by the legislature must take its bearing from the constitutional provisions by giving due compliance to it. The said constitution by Sections 66(1)(f), 107(1)(f), 137(1)(g) 182(1)(g) has made provisions for qualifications of aspirants who are public officers or political appointees, and it says inter alia that public officers or political appointees should resign at least 30 days to the election. “The National Assembly which was not a party to suit in the court below has appealed against the said ruling of the Court.

It’s my considered view that the nonjoinder of the National Assembly at the trial court will not be sufficient ground to set aside the ruling. “It’s the intention of those constitutional provisions for all public servants to resign 30 days before the date of the scheduled elections, and public servants include civil servants and political appointees who are rendering public services to the Federation or the State.

The Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) is an inferior legislation to the Constitution and the National Assembly is incompetent to legislate against any of its provisions. Section 66(1)(f) of the Constitution provides as follows: “No person shall be qualified for election into the Senate or House of Representatives: if he is a person employed in the public service of the Federation or of any State and has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from such employment 30 days before the date of election.

“In my view, and I subscribe to the view and position of Honourable Justice Anyadike of the Federal High Court, Umuahia Division, Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act (as amended) that purports to compel political appointees to resign or vacate their offices before the primary elections of their political parties, and therefore clearly undermines and controverts the constitutional provisions in Sections 66(1)(f), 107(1) (f), 137(1)(g) 182(1)(g). “I am persuaded that the intermediate Court will affirm the decision of the trial Court. The political appointees still at their duty posts, I submit, are properly guided and will be ultimately vindicated.” In his own reaction, another lawyer, Timileyin Ojo, noted that, “the controversy around S. 84(12) continues. Political aspirants who have refused to resign have taken those decisions based on certain backings.

“These backings cannot be said to be out of place, if an honest view must be given. One of the major arguments of those who have refused to resign but have declared interest in the concerned offices in the forthcoming elections is the provision of S. 137(1) g for the office of the President for example. “Indeed the National Assembly has the powers to make laws, but such laws will not be valid when they run contrary to the Constitution. While the National Assembly can make laws on areas not addressed, attempts to make laws on settled areas of the Constitution without an amendment of the Constitution will appear to be far-reaching. “Regardless, every law remains valid until set aside. The big question to be answered now is, what is the status of the S. 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022? “While a Court in Umuahia is said to have declared the provision void for inconsistency, there is said to be a pending appeal on the same subject. “This question will be a very important one, although it may not be answered now, it will need to be answered with accuracy on facts and what the Court will agree with to determine the fate of the Ministers who have opted not to resign.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...