2023: Only credible candidate’ll give PDP victory in Ebonyi – Lawmaker

A member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and Governorship Aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chris Usulor, has disclosed that the party needs a credible candidate with a track record of excellence, selfless service and courage to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in 2023.

He said despite the fact that PDP was almost sure of victory in next year’s general election in the state, it must be very careful not to mismanage the opportunity by fielding unpopular candidates for the poll. Usulor, a three-time lawmaker, stated this while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki. He appealed to PDP to zone the guber ticket to Ezza land and support him to return the party to victory in 2023. The lawmaker promised to initiate policies and programmes that will usher in unprecedented economic prosperity for all citizens and residents of the state within one year in office.

