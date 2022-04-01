2023: ‘Only free, fair primary’ll resolve Abia PDP zoning controversy

A governorship aspirant, Dr. Samson Orji, has disclosed that the contentious zoning of the governorship seat to Abia North and Central by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would only be resolved by free, fair and credible party primaries. He called on the party’s leadership to allow the primaries to be conducted without manipulation by allowing members to decide who they want in a fair contest Orji bared his mind yesterday in a chat with journalists after declaring his intention to govern Abia State.

The former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, said he was dismayed to learn that Ebonyi state had gone ahead of Abia in the area of development. He wondered why the neighbouring state could achieve so much with internally generated revenue which he said was one third of what Abia state generates.

“Abia must be built. All you need is to enforce laws and clean environment. IGR is what Ebonyi is using to do its magic. Ebonyi State gets one third of what Abia gets from the federal allocation,” he said. He noted that Abia has the resources to lead the economy of not only the South East but also the entire Nigeria, saying the state needed a prudent hand to manage the resources for the good of the state.

