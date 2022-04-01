News

2023: ‘Only free, fair primary’ll resolve Abia PDP zoning controversy

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

A governorship aspirant, Dr. Samson Orji, has disclosed that the contentious zoning of the governorship seat to Abia North and Central by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would only be resolved by free, fair and credible party primaries. He called on the party’s leadership to allow the primaries to be conducted without manipulation by allowing members to decide who they want in a fair contest Orji bared his mind yesterday in a chat with journalists after declaring his intention to govern Abia State.

The former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, said he was dismayed to learn that Ebonyi state had gone ahead of Abia in the area of development. He wondered why the neighbouring state could achieve so much with internally generated revenue which he said was one third of what Abia state generates.

“Abia must be built. All you need is to enforce laws and clean environment. IGR is what Ebonyi is using to do its magic. Ebonyi State gets one third of what Abia gets from the federal allocation,” he said. He noted that Abia has the resources to lead the economy of not only the South East but also the entire Nigeria, saying the state needed a prudent hand to manage the resources for the good of the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Three feared dead in Ebonyi auto crash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Three persons were on Thursday feared dead in a fatal road crash, which occurred along Abaomege axis of the Onueke/Afikpo highway, Ebonyi State. The incident, which occurred on Thursday evening, was said to have happened when a Peace Mass Transit vehicle skidded off the road and headed for the bush, pulling off a tree in […]
News Top Stories

JUST IN: ASUU gives FG three-week strike notice

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday gave the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum to fulfil lingering demands. The union says it would be left with no choice but to proceed on strike if their demands were not met within the three-week period. This comes as the Senior Staff Association of Universities […]
News

Senate raises the alarm over looming environmental danger

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, raised an alarm over looming environment hazards, threatening the lives of the citizenry in some parts of the country. This was as the apex legislative assembly urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, review upward the budget estimate to the MinisFormer Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica