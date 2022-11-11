2023: Only God can stop Tinubu/Shettima – Adamu

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said that only God can stop Tinubu/ Shettima presidency next year. Adamu, who stated this on Thursday in Nasarawa, also said, after God, the next person to be revered in Nigeria is President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Director Media and Publicity Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Adamu asked Tinubu to get ready to assume the presidency of Nigeria,from 29 May 2023. Adamu, who spoke emphatically at the Town Hall meeting Thursday in Lafia between the APC candidate and stakeholders in the mining sector, said he was merely echoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement. Except God, President Buhari is the highest authority in Nigeria today. Buhari has said it and it shall come to pass, Adamu stated.

The APC National Chairman, who spoke at the Town Hall meeting in Lafia between the APC candidate and stakeholders in the mining sector, said he was merely echoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement. He urged voters not only in Nasarawa, but also in the adjoining states to vote massively for the party and its candidate. He urged Tinubu to get ready for the task to shoulder the demands of leading Nigeria. According to Onanuga, the meeting had Governors Simon Lalong. Babagana Zulum and Aminu Masari and speaker of the House of Representatives in attendance.

Adamu later prayed to God to ensure victory for the party so that APC will hand over to APC next year May. Host governor Sule similarly envisioned an Asíwájú victory and called him several times in his speech as ‘Nigeria’s next President’. Sule gave a comprehensive overview of the mineral deposits in the state, including marble, lithium, barite and others.

