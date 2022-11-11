News

2023: Only God can stop Tinubu/Shettima – Adamu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said that only God can stop Tinubu/ Shettima presidency next year. Adamu, who stated this on Thursday in Nasarawa, also said, after God, the next person to be revered in Nigeria is President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Director Media and Publicity Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Adamu asked Tinubu to get ready to assume the presidency of Nigeria,from 29 May 2023. Adamu, who spoke emphatically at the Town Hall meeting Thursday in Lafia between the APC candidate and stakeholders in the mining sector, said he was merely echoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement. Except God, President Buhari is the highest authority in Nigeria today. Buhari has said it and it shall come to pass, Adamu stated.

The APC National Chairman, who spoke at the Town Hall meeting in Lafia between the APC candidate and stakeholders in the mining sector, said he was merely echoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement. He urged voters not only in Nasarawa, but also in the adjoining states to vote massively for the party and its candidate. He urged Tinubu to get ready for the task to shoulder the demands of leading Nigeria. According to Onanuga, the meeting had Governors Simon Lalong. Babagana Zulum and Aminu Masari and speaker of the House of Representatives in attendance.

Adamu later prayed to God to ensure victory for the party so that APC will hand over to APC next year May. Host governor Sule similarly envisioned an Asíwájú victory and called him several times in his speech as ‘Nigeria’s next President’. Sule gave a comprehensive overview of the mineral deposits in the state, including marble, lithium, barite and others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Online Betting Tips from MSport – How to ensure security if you win 5m Naira!

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the rapid expansion of the sports betting industry, many scammers have created fake online websites that look like popular and reputable online betting sites. It is, therefore, necessary to avoid getting scammed by these fake online betting sites. Some may look exactly like the online betting company you intend to register with, but you […]
News Top Stories

NDDC officials shared N1.5bn as COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, expressed shock over the stunning revelation that the Nigerian Police Force and the staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) shared N3.14 billion as palliatives for the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, NDDC officials shared N1.5 billion as COVID-19 palliates while the Police got N475 million to buy face masks and hand sanitisers. […]
News

Olojo Festival: Ooni to discuss ASUU strike, 2023 elections with ‘spirits’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, yesterday said he would dedicate the annual seven days seclusion marking the beginning of Olojo festival to end the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Recall that the strike had paralysed academic activi- ties in the nation’s universities. Ooni, who appeared in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica