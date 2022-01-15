2023: Only Nigerians can solve country’s challenges – Presidential aspirant

With the current challenges bedevilling the country, Barrister Adewole Adebayo, who is seeking to be President in 2023, has disclosed that Nigeria can be great again if there is collective determination on the part of the citizenry and the political class.

According to the presidential aspirant, a new approach must be designed towards pulling the country out of its insecurity, economic and educational setbacks. Adebayo stated this at his country home of Ondo Town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, during a press conference on the occasion of his 50th birthday. According to the lawyer- turned media guru, “things that matter in this country have to be done collectively. “For any person who understands this, when you wake up in the morning you don’t cry for what you need, you cry for what the society needs.”

While addressing journalists during the press conference, he posited that the activities of sectors within the country should be done collectively by both the government and the citizens. Adebayo also expressed dissatisfaction at the level of insecurity in the country as he maintained that irrespective of status, Nigerians should be feeling safe where they reside. On the education sector, he stated that with proper educational policy, there will be seamless development from the grassroots where value, integrity and honour will be restored.

An elder statesman and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, who also spoke at the event, stated that “anybody who wants to rule and does not love his fellow men and doesn’t love the poor should give up the presidential race.” Also, at the conference, the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Olu Agunloye, commended Adebayo for his commitment at ensuring a better Nigeria.

