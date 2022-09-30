News Top Stories

2023: Only Northern elites benefiting from govt – CNG

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, northerners have been called upon not to make the mistake of 2015 where they put their eggs in one basket. Speaking at a Sensitization summit organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) at the Arewa House, Ka-duna yesterday, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Spokesperson of the group said only the elites are enjoying the largesse of governance while the rest are left to their fate.

He said the 2023 elections has a very special meaning, because Nigerians will not merely vote to transfer power from one administration to another, or from one party to another, “but we are going to vote to transfer power from a bankrupt elite, and give it back to the people.” ‘For too long, a small group of condescending elite has reaped the rewards of government, while the people have borne the cost. These people and their families have flourished, but the other people did not share in the nation’s wealth. Politicians and leaders we have elected have prospered, but the bulk of us are left jobless, homeless, helpless and hopeless.”

He said the North made a mistake in 2015 so that the deliberate commission or omission of the people they trusted with power has inadvertently isolated the region politically, economically and socially as a result of which, the once portent and progressive region is today begging for a place in the nation’s future political arrangement. According to him, “the North has been abandoned to a critical security situation with its women widowed, children orphaned, youths maimed and killed and people displaced by the thousands. “The simple explanation for the region’s current predicaments is that, its self-centred leaders merely misused all those decades of power for self -serving purposes at the expense of the majority that was and still is being forced through deprived education systems, poor health conditions and wage labour.”

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate to ban shoe importation by federal agencies

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

…declares support for Enyimba Automated Shoe Company President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, yesterday in Aba, Abia State, hinted that the upper chamber will begin to discourage Federal Government agencies from importing boots being worn by their workers. Lawan, who said this during the official commissioning of the Enyimba Automated Shoe Company (ENASCO), said […]
News Top Stories

Oil prices gain 2% after IEA says market tight

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oil prices rose 2% on Friday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said oil markets were tight, but crude benchmarks were still headed for weekly losses on jitters about looming U.S. interest rate hikes and concern that U.S.-Iran talks which could boost global supplies. Brent crude futures rose $1.52, or 1.7%, to $92.92 a barrel […]
News

TASCK announces return of its Incredible Music Festival

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  From September 29 to October 2nd, 2022, renowned artists from across the continent will take Lagos by storm for a fascinating festival combining music, culture, lifestyle, and social impact. The TASCK Creative company will invite creatives, civil society organizations and private sectors to come together and encourage young Nigerians to participate in the upcoming […]

