2023: Only Northern elites benefiting from govt – CNG

Ahead of the 2023 general election, northerners have been called upon not to make the mistake of 2015 where they put their eggs in one basket. Speaking at a Sensitization summit organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) at the Arewa House, Ka-duna yesterday, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Spokesperson of the group said only the elites are enjoying the largesse of governance while the rest are left to their fate.

He said the 2023 elections has a very special meaning, because Nigerians will not merely vote to transfer power from one administration to another, or from one party to another, “but we are going to vote to transfer power from a bankrupt elite, and give it back to the people.” ‘For too long, a small group of condescending elite has reaped the rewards of government, while the people have borne the cost. These people and their families have flourished, but the other people did not share in the nation’s wealth. Politicians and leaders we have elected have prospered, but the bulk of us are left jobless, homeless, helpless and hopeless.”

He said the North made a mistake in 2015 so that the deliberate commission or omission of the people they trusted with power has inadvertently isolated the region politically, economically and socially as a result of which, the once portent and progressive region is today begging for a place in the nation’s future political arrangement. According to him, “the North has been abandoned to a critical security situation with its women widowed, children orphaned, youths maimed and killed and people displaced by the thousands. “The simple explanation for the region’s current predicaments is that, its self-centred leaders merely misused all those decades of power for self -serving purposes at the expense of the majority that was and still is being forced through deprived education systems, poor health conditions and wage labour.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...