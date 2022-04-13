News

2023: Only Osinbanjo’ll rescue Nigeria – Support Group

An Osinbajo Support Group, South East for Osinbajo, yesterday said only Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has the capacity, competence and character to tackle the challenges confronting the nation. Ebonyi State Coordinator of the group, Nwibo Johnson, stated this in Abakaliki, while briefing journalists on the declaration of the vice president to contest the 2023 presidential election.

He said the country needs an experienced person to tackle the problems bedevillingit, describingOsinbajoas a round peg in a round hole. Nigerians have been looking for a leader like him. We have been pleading with him to come out and serve Nigerians, because of his antecedents. He is a leader that can listen to the people, he listens to adults, he listens to women, men, market people, people on the streets, people that you cannot even think of coming close to him, you see him giving them an audience and this is the kind of leader Nigeria needs. Osinbajo is very loyal and he has the interest of the nation at heart. From our investigation, we have seen what he has for Nigeria. He is experienced, intelligent and vibrant.

 

