2023: Only PDP can reset Nigeria to working ways,

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC), has led the country into becoming world poverty capital. Speaking at the inauguration of the Delta State PDP Campaign Council in Asaba, Okowa said only a party with relevant experience like the PDP could truly rescue, rebuild and reset the country into working again for the good of citizens. He said with the very poor state of the country only experienced leaders like Atiku Abubakar could bring Nigeria out of the current state of despondency caused by the incompetent and inept APC led Federal Government. He said: “There is only one team that can deliver Nigeria out of where we are and that is the Atiku- Okowa ticket. “I have looked at all of them and ordinarily they would have been capable in a country that works but we are now in a country that is not working so you need those who know what to do.”

 

