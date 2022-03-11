2023: Onofiok meets PDP hierarchy, pledges to sustain past legacies

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Luke, has reiterated the need for continuity in the development of Akwa Ibom State, saying he would build on the development templates and legacies already laid by former Governors of the state; Obong Victor Attah, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the industrialisation revolution of the incumbent Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel. Onofiok, a governorship aspirant in the state, on Wednesday met and officially consulted the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and the traditional rulers of his local government area, Nsit Ubium, led by HRM Nteyin Solomon Etuk, the Oku Ibom Ibibio about his political ambition. He said he had prepared for an opportunity to be the governor of the state, and had carefully identified the needs of different communities in the state, as such he would ensure that there is no “dislocation in development” started by the past leaders of the state.
Related Articles
Nov 6: Anambra indigenes in Delta endorse Ozigbo
As the momentum continues to gather towards November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, indigenes of the state living in Delta State have endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election, Valentine Ozigbo. The PDP flag-bearer was endorsed at a town hall meeting with indigenes of Anambra State in the neighbouring Delta State. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ICPC uncovers massive corruption in FG’s MDAs
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), yesterday, said that it had uncovered a massive fraud in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and recovered assets worth billions of naira in the process. Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who made the disclosure at the 2nd (virtual) national summit […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC leaders declare suspension of chapter chairmen null, void
Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State led by a national caucus member of the party, Group Captain Ewang (rtd) have declared as null and void the purported suspension of 17 caretaker committee chairmen of the party. The state’s Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC, Dr. Ita Udosen, had yesterday announced […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)