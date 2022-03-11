2023: Onofiok meets PDP hierarchy, pledges to sustain past legacies

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Luke, has reiterated the need for continuity in the development of Akwa Ibom State, saying he would build on the development templates and legacies already laid by former Governors of the state; Obong Victor Attah, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the industrialisation revolution of the incumbent Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel. Onofiok, a governorship aspirant in the state, on Wednesday met and officially consulted the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and the traditional rulers of his local government area, Nsit Ubium, led by HRM Nteyin Solomon Etuk, the Oku Ibom Ibibio about his political ambition. He said he had prepared for an opportunity to be the governor of the state, and had carefully identified the needs of different communities in the state, as such he would ensure that there is no “dislocation in development” started by the past leaders of the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...