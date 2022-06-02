2023: Onu advocates knowledgebased economy for Nigeria

Ahead of the June 6 presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, yesterday in Benin City, Edo State, advocated a knowledge-based economy for the rebirth of a new Nigeria. Onu, represented by his Edo State Coordinator, Alhaji Saliu Momoh, said no matter the problems facing the nation today, it still has a brighter future.

Echoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s celebrated crusade in the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) during his time as head of state between 1983 and 1985, he remarked that discipline must be brought back to the nation while justice, fairness, equity and creativity must be allowed to flourish. He added that the key to unlock the prosperity of the country is a knowledge economy driven by science, technology and innovation.

Onu said: “No nation has ever become truly great, whether in ancient or modern times, without the efficient and effective deployment of science, technology and innovation to nation building.” He said Nigeria must start to learn how to produce many of the things that it needs instead of remaining as a consumer nation. The APC presidential hopeful said: “We must produce many of the things that we need and use as a people. We have all it takes to achieve this.

