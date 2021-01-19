2023: Ooni, Ataoja Okay Tinubu’s Bid To Succeed Buhari

Bid by national leader of the All Progressives Congress, All Progressives Congress, APC, got another boost as two prominent Yoruba monarchs endorsed the aspiration.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, described him as someone who is prepared for any task.

Both monarch spoke when South West Agenda, SWAGA, a pro-Tinubu for president movement visited them separately in Ife and Osogbo respectively.

Ooni Ogunwusi, who explained that the reported ambition of the former Lagos state governor is a good signal for the Yoruba race, said that such lofty dream could only be realized through unity.

This was just as he urged politicians promoting Asiwaju to deploy wisdom and avoid arbitrary use of power.

According to Makinde, “Asiwaju Tinubu is a very great descendant of Oduduwa. He’s such a unique Yoruba son and we are always proud of him. He is popular and known for uprightness.

“But first, I want to challenge all politicians here this afternoon to first go and work on yourselves, you must be United if you are indeed for the Yoruba race. It is you people that form political parties, change from one party to another among other things.

“With all that said, I want you to know that many will rise with similar interest and it is allowed. I implore you and your principal to deploy wisdom not power so that we will all be on the same page.

“We Yorubas are Omoluabis and I want you all to know that everything is not politics. With these in mind, it shall be well with us and we are good to go,” he said

Earlier, Oba Olanipekun commended Tinubu for his ability to empower people who are around him, saying that it was time for Asiwaju to contest.

According to the monarch, “Asiwaju has assisted a lot of people to their destination. It is now time for him. No doubt, he has the capacity. He listens and that, for me, is a plus. I am closer to him that you think. But since 2019 when he came here for campaign, I have neither gone near Lagos nor visit him.”

SWAGA chairman, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, while speaking at the palaces, explained that the visit was to seek the spiritual blessings of the monarchs.

“Kabiyesi, this is the highest throne in Yorubaland and Ile-Ife is the town that gave birth to all the entire Yoruba race. We have come here today seek your blessings and support towards the actualization of having a Yoruba man as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023. In this quest, we have found Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu worthy and that is why we have embarked on this assignment even without being sent.

“We Yorubas must unite ourselves to realize this and not make ourselves tools in the hands of those who might be willing to divide use against ourselves. SWAGA is well known to almost everyone in the country including those from other parts who have declared support for the movement.”

