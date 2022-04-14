2023: Opadokun urges youths to reject desperate politicians

Ex-National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) Secretary-General, Ayo Opadokun, has urged Nigerians to reject inducements from political aspirants. Speaking at a two-day conference organized by the Alliance of Yoruba Democratic Movement (AYDM) in Lagos, Opadokun advised the youths to insist on the paradigm shift from the monetised and commercialized politics that makes political officeholders over-prize themselves over the electorate. He said, “Let me remind you that the aspirants who will certainly visit you to canvass for your votes are most likely going to attempt their usual manipulative pastimes.

They will offer inducements to your colleagues for them to play the spoilers game. “They will also make attempts at blackmailing some of you with different subterfuge as being agents of their rival aspirants. “Moreover, in their desperation, they may hire agents of violence to come after you so as to break whatever resistance you marshal against their selfish desire to continue with the current unproductive and rental political demagoguery, whose end is just to corner the resources of the state for themselves.

