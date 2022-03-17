News

2023: OPC warns against politicising group

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has warned politicians in the country not to use the group as a tool to achieve their 2023 political ambition. The group, under the leadership of Ogboni Prince Osibote, also called on the family of the late founder of the group, Dr Frederick Fasehun, not to allow themselves to be used by ‘selfish politicians’ for their political goals.

OPC also said that any attempt to cause any misunderstanding between members of the socio-cultural organisation may lead to a spill of blood in Yoruba land. The OPC President, who was represented at the world press conference by the National Public Relations Officer, Akin Adesina, held at the national headquarters of the group in Agodo, Ikotun, Lagos State, also called on Yoruba traditional rulers and leaders to intervene. The OPC leader said the warnings were as a result of the ‘illegal setting up of a Board of Trustees’ for the OPC by some politicians, who are allegedly using some ‘disgruntled’ elements from the group. Osibote also noted that the OPC, as a group, is apolitical; and wondered why politicians would constitute members of the BoT of the group.”

The OPC leader also insisted that; “There is nothing like the BoT in OPC, since the group was founded by the late Dr Frederick Fasehun and that any attempt to create any BoT at this time,” is for political gain in the coming election. Osibote said: “This world press conference is in reaction to the illegal setting up of a BoT for OPC with one John Wale Oshun, Jibreel Ogundimu, Bunmi Faseun, Wasiu Afolabi and others, as members.”

 

Our Reporters

