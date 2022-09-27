2023: OPS expresses mixed-feelings over impact of campaigns on economy

As political parties’ campaigns for the 2023 general election begin, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) said Nigerians should brace up for stormy challenges in the economy during the period and afterwards.

The private sector operatorsnotedthattherewasalso the likelihood of some sectors benefitting immensely from the process, following politicians’ desire to dole out cashtosupportersandtoalso consolidate their structures. They also predicted that the likely release of hoarded foreign currencies by politicians into the economy would impact on the naira positively against the dollar at the various foreign exchange windows.

They, however, noted that the economy might suffer a huge post-election blow with regard toinflationbecauseof the huge spending on campaigns.

Those who spoke to New Telegraph in separate interviews include the President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Michael Olawale- Cole; a former president of LCCI, Mr Babatunde Ruwase; Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise(CPPE), DrMuda Yusuf, and Director-General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir.

In his submission, the LCCI president explained that the chamber was aware of the overshadowing effect of politicsontheeconomy, especially with the take-off of campaigns as Nigeria seeks a new order. Olawale-Cole said that electioneering season unleashes liquidity on the economy arising from a surge in spending, both by the political actors and the electoral body.

He added that the economy was already witnessing a significant injection of liquidity to fund electioneering activities through preparations for the elections and thatliquiditysurgehadinflationary implications. On his part, Ruwase pointedoutthattheNigerian economy was going to suffer partially at the beginning of the political campaigns of various political parties.

According to him, the country’s economy is even going to get worse in terms of attentionnowthatgovernment is battling with different protests from all fronts with lots of issues at hands. Hespecificallyaddedthat thecountrywouldbehaving more of political campaigns than governance, with the economy suffering more in the process.

“The economy will definitely suffer more, but in any case, the political actors would spend a lot of money during this period. “However, some people will benefit immensely; like those who organise events, media, entertainment, logistics, foodsandbeverages, but the critical sectors would be the ones to suffer in the economy,” Ruwase explained.

On the exchange rate, the renownedcharteredaccountantsaid: “WhatI amlooking at is that the politicians will also bring in dollars into the economy that might impact positively on the forex market. “So it should partially have an impact but, that is, if people don’tpanic andstartto run from the country like we had during President Goodluck Jonathan’s period.

“We should see a lot of money coming in and a lot too taken out by people who want to leave the country. But, if people are not leaving the country, we expect this to have lots of positive impact on the FX market.”

Onhispart, DrYusuf said that there was not going to be any major disruption in the country’s economy if the bureaucracy can implement and execute policies already in place in the country. His words: “I don’t think it should cause any major disruption to the economy; it should not be major, especially, if our institutions are working well, particularly the bureaucracy.

On the campaign’s implications on investors, the renownedeconomistsaid:“ For investors, the level of uncertainty is generally higher in a season like this. It is much more difficult to plan for a long-term horizon because of the elevated political risk in the economy.

“Major economic reform initiatives have been practically stalled because of the perceived political cost of such decisions. The government has rather opted for populist policies at a heavy cost to the economy.

With a weak fiscal space, this would increase the fiscal deficit and plunge the country deeper into a troubled debt situation.”

