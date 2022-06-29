2023: Organised Labour drums up support for Obi’s emergence as President

Organised labour has thrown its weight behind the candidacy of the Labour Party presidential aspirant Peter Obi, and pledged its support, campaign and everything within their power to ensure he emerges winner of the 2023 Presidential elections.

Presidents of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) who pledged their support in separate addresses yesterday in Abuja at the 10th anniversary lecture in honour of Late Pascal Bayau in Abuja.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who described Obi as one of the finest Nigerian and the first presidential candidate of Labour Party to be recognised by the Labour Centre, maintained that NLC was solidly behind Labour Party and would fully mobilise to ensure the victory of the party come 2023 general election.

According to him, it had become necessary for Labour to fully venture into politics and work hard to support candidates whose mantra would make life better for workers and Nigerians at large, as workers’ unions have realised that strikes and protests alone cannot change the narratives in Nigeria, especially workers’ welfare and fair treatment.

TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, who said Obi was a face among the presidential candidates all labour unions were pleased and ready to work with, revealed that the entire labour movement has accepted, adopted and would support and ensure workers massively vote for him in the 2023 presidential elections.

According to the TUC President, the Labour Party was stronger, unified and more formidable; adding that the party has a widespread structure, as there was a worker and a member of either TUC or NLC in every family across Nigeria.

In his address, Mr Peter Obi said his visit to the leadership of the two labour centres was not to campaign but for a courtesy call; to honour the Organised Labour on whose party and interest he is seeking Nigerians vote in the 2023 general elections.

He said: “My commitment is to move Nigeria from consumption to production and you can’t talk about production without labour. Labour is the engine of production, capital and machines can do anything but labour is what makes it work. Because labour is the greatest contributor to production, it has to be properly remunerated.

“I don’t need to tell you how bad things are in this country today. If you are on wages, today Nigerians spend 100 percent of their wages on just feeding. So many don’t even know where their next meal will come from.

They pay to train their children only for them to finish school and stay at home without work. “These are issues we need to discuss. Nobody can be president without sitting down with the labour organisation to decide the future of Nigeria.”

