2023: Orji picks House of Reps form, proffers solutions

Ahead of the 2023 general election, an aspirant for Arochukwu/ Ohafia Federal Constituency, Iroy Chinemerem Orji, yesterday said his banking background has equipped him with solutions to the country’s economic woes. Orji, a banker and financial expert, spoke after picking up the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms in company of his supporters, community leaders and political stakeholders. Addressing the jubilant crowd, he said: “Today, you are all privileged witnesses to history as I take a significant step towards my valiant vision of leading like-minded constituents to build a better Arochukwu/Ohafia that works for all.”

