2023: Orji Uzor Kalu best candidate for S’East presidency – Okonkwo

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State and Abia North Senatorial aspirant, Mr. Fabian Okonkwo Azubuike has said the Senate Chief Whip and Senator Representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, is best candidate for the Presidential ticket of APC. Azubuike, who stated this yesterday to journalists after obtaining his nomination forms said Senator Kalu is contemporary of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. According to him, Orji Uzor Kalu should be rated politically in the South East, the way those people are rated in their zones. He decried the marginalisation of the south East geopolitical zone, as he said it would be a great disservice for Ndigbo if Kalu makes good his threat by withdrawing from the race for the presidency.

He said: “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a former governor, he is not running for Senate. He is a leader in the South East. People look up to him. “Ndigbo is looking up to Senator Orji Kalu. He is a big fish and a big player in the ocean. He should go there and play. “I don’t think he has any business with the little senatorial district of Abia north again.

He has been a Governor, in the Senate, a Chief Whip. “He became Governor same day Ahmed Tinubu became Governor. He became governor same day the national chairman of the party became Governor. “He should play at that level. The Igbo nation is looking up to him to drive home the demand an Igbo man emerges President of this country. He should not abdicate that function to come back and swim in the canal of Abia north senatorial district. That would be very unfortunate.”

