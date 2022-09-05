2023: Orji visits Tinubu, vows to deliver S’East votes

News

Ndubuisi Ugah

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Senate Chief Whip, Chief Orji Kalu, Sunday pledged to mobilise support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TInubu, in the South East.

Kalu, a former Abia State Governor, who represents Abia North, gave this assurance when he paid a personal visit to Tinubu in his Abuja residence.

It was learnt that the two leaders met behind closed doors.

However, a source close to the APC standard bearer said the Kalu pledged to mobilise the South East for the actualisation of the presidential aspiration of Tinubu.

The source said: “Though the meeting was very brief, the two leaders had a heart-to-heart discussion with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu pledging to mobilise his people in the South East region to support and vote Tinubu/Shetimma ticket.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu promised to swing into action as soon as the campaign proper starts by the end of the month by combing all the nooks and crannies of the South East region.”

 

