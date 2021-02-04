2023: Ortom bans appointees from campaign activities

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday placed a ban on all forms of campaign by his appointees, either for themselves or for others ahead of the 2023 general election. The governor, who announced the ban while interacting with journalists in Makurdi, said it was too early for any of his appointees to engage in campaign or political consultation as the 2023 election was still two and a half years away.

“I have decided to ban all campaign activities because it will be unjust and unfair to Benue State instead of working hard to give them dividends of democracy we are busy talking about 2023.

“So as from today, no member of the executive or any appointee is allowed to talk about contesting or anchor campaign for any other person for 2023. “If you must do that, I demand a resignation letter from you, whoever you are and I am going to monitor it strictly if I find anybody wanting, I will remove you immediately. I appointed you and I have powers to remove you.” He stated that the present administration had the mandate to deliver good governance to the people and does not need distractions.

Governor Ortom said any of his appointees who failed to obey the directive would have to resign and concentrate on campaigning for 2023, stressing that it would amount to conflict of interests to remain in government and be campaigning for political positions. The governor directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor (SAN), to communicate the decision to all appointees.

Like this: Like Loading...