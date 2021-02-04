News

2023: Ortom bans appointees from campaign activities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday placed a ban on all forms of campaign by his appointees, either for themselves or for others ahead of the 2023 general election. The governor, who announced the ban while interacting with journalists in Makurdi, said it was too early for any of his appointees to engage in campaign or political consultation as the 2023 election was still two and a half years away.

“I have decided to ban all campaign activities because it will be unjust and unfair to Benue State instead of working hard to give them dividends of democracy we are busy talking about 2023.

“So as from today, no member of the executive or any appointee is allowed to talk about contesting or anchor campaign for any other person for 2023. “If you must do that, I demand a resignation letter from you, whoever you are and I am going to monitor it strictly if I find anybody wanting, I will remove you immediately. I appointed you and I have powers to remove you.” He stated that the present administration had the mandate to deliver good governance to the people and does not need distractions.

Governor Ortom said any of his appointees who failed to obey the directive would have to resign and concentrate on campaigning for 2023, stressing that it would amount to conflict of interests to remain in government and be campaigning for political positions. The governor directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor (SAN), to communicate the decision to all appointees.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom Assembly, too weak for democracy – CLO

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has declared the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly too weak as an arm of the government in a democracy. Speaking yesterday during an interaction with newsmen in Uyo, the state capital, the state Chairman of the CLO, Mr. Franklin Isong alleged that the 7th Assembly lacks initiative in carrying […]
News

Only good welfare for military will end insecurity in Nigeria, says retired soldier

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A retired soldier in Ebonyi State, Captain Fidelis Ogodo, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take good care of serving and retired soldiers in order to end the problem of insecurity in the country. He stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital while speaking with reporters during this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration. SHOCKING […]
News

Police cautions officers on enforcement of hidden cameras

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

Following the fall out of the #EndSARS protest, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has warned its officers to be wary of hidden cameras in the public while on enforcement duties. FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma gave the warning on Wednesday when he addressed officers deployed to enforce ban on Okada operations in some parts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica