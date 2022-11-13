2023: Ortom warns against destruction of campaign materials in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday warned people in the habit of destroying posters, billboards and campaign materials of political opponents in the state to desist from the act or be prepared to face the full weight of the law.

The governor’s anger came

following the destruction of a large billboard mounted at Wadata Market area of Makurdi of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But a banner mounted in the same area for the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso and that of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, mounted about three months ago were still standing there as at the time of filing this report.

