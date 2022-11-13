News

2023: Ortom warns against destruction of campaign materials in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday warned people in the habit of destroying posters, billboards and campaign materials of political opponents in the state to desist from the act or be prepared to face the full weight of the law.

The governor’s anger came
following the destruction of a large billboard mounted at Wadata Market area of Makurdi of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But a banner mounted in the same area for the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso and that of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, mounted about three months ago were still standing there as at the time of filing this report.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari wants NASS to approve N2.343trn to finance 2021 budget deficit

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, requested the Senate to grant him approval to borrow the sum of N2,343,387,942,848 from multilateral and bilateral lenders, as well as the International Capital Market (ICM) through the issuance of Eurobonds. The amount, which is equivalent to $6,183,081,643.40 at the Budget Exchange Rate of $1/N379, is captured as new external borrowing […]
News

Naval Commands deploy ships, helicopters at Sea Exercise

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has said that a total of eight ships, two helicopters, Maritime Domain Awareness facilities and elements of the NN Sea Boat Service (SBS) would participate in the ‘Exercise Beni Kekere’ sea exercise.   The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Rear Admiral Sanusi Ibrahim, during the Joint Eastern and […]
News Top Stories

IGP: We’re set to reorganise mobile police unit

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

26…says reports of misconduct worrisome The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has hinted on plans to reorganise the Police Mobile Force (PMF) unit, with a view to “resituating it within its original concept”. This is as the police chief expressed concerns over reports of professional misconduct by some operatives of the elite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica