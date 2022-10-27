2023: Ortom wrong to label Atiku agent of Miyetti Allah – Dele Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council Dele Momodu has faulted Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for allegedly labelling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar as an “agent of Miyetti-Allah”. Momodu made this assertion while reacting to Ortom’s comment on Atiku and Miyetti Allah in Benue on Channels TV’s s Politics Today on Tuesday.

He said: “To label him an agent of Miyetti-Allah, that’s wrong. He can say anything about Atiku Abubakar, but to call him an agent of Miyetti Allah, I disagree vehemently with that. “If you don’t want to support a man . . . it’s very easy to give a dog a bad name, in order to hang it. But it is wrong to disparage a man who has served his country meritoriously, who has done everything he could for every part of his country. “But because you are playing politics because you disagree with him, then, you use such weighty words against him. Well, there’s always another time.”

