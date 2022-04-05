2023: Oshiomhole declares for Senate, says his people’s welfare paramount

The former Governor of Edo State and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday declared his intention to contest election into the Senate to represent Edo North Senatorial District.

He made the declaration when celebrating his 70th birthday at his Iyamoh residence in Etsako West local government area of the state. Oshiomhole said he chose to celebrate his birthday with his people because he was conscious of his origin as a nobody, given birth under a tree by his mother but destined by God to be what he is today.

He said: “It is true that for quite sometimes, many of our people have asked me why don’t you contest for the Senate and I said first APC has crisis, let us fix the crisis, let there be convention because you cannot begin to discuss what kind of baby you are going to have when you are not married.

“I said until APC is fixed you cannot talk of contesting election using the platform, have been chairman of the party, I know the danger we face if we are not able to fix the party and this was completed and consummated on March 25.

“We have now elected a brand new National Working Committee and a brand new National Executive Council under the leadership of a former governor, a former minister and a current senator, Adamu Abdulahi.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...