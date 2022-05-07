2023: Oshiomhole should not be taken seriously –NAFPOR

The leadership of the Nigeria Association for Public Opinion Research (NAFPOR), Edo State Chapter, has challenged the former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to power his presidential declaration by taking the next step of purchasing expression of interest and nomination forms to qualify him as a Presidential aspirant as mere declaration is not enough.

The group described Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as an unserious aspirant calling on him to learn how to be a Presidential aspirant from Pastor Tunde Bakare, Bola Tinubu and other Presidential aspirants, who have declared, purchased the form and show seriousness by also establishing campaign structures and organisations.

They wonder why the former National Chairman thrives in controversy and derives pleasure in creating political crises. How can a man, who is inviting delegates to his House to sign a Senatorial nomination form at the same time, be declaring for President? They said Oshiomhole seems to occupy a strange universe, where his personal feelings are more important to him than peace and unity. According to them, Oshiomhole has declared for both the Senate, and for President in less than two weeks. “Nigerians are looking forward to him to further declare for both the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

