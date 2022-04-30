News

2023: Osinbajo, Bello in 2 hour closed door meeting in Minna

As consultations continue in preparation for the 2023 presidential election, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Friday entered into a closed door meeting with the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello in Minna. However, the visit was described as a “private visit” to the state devoid of any interaction with members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the usual visits to the former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar. It was that gathered Osinbajo arrived Minna International Airport at about 3pm and was driven straight to the Presidential lodge near the Government House, where he was received by the state governor.

Journalists, who had besieged the lodge and waited for over three hours to interview the Vice President, were disappointed as he shunned them and was ushered straight into a waiting white Coastal Bus that drove him straight to the Airport.

 

