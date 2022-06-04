2023: Osinbajo best man for the job, will defeat Atiku – Laolu Akande

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, who is also spokesperson for the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Mr. Laolu Akande, in this interview on a national radio station, monitored by OLADIPO AWOJOBI, speaks on the plans of Prof Osinbajo ahead of the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Excerpts…

What is the reaction of the Vice President on other aspirants who met with President Muhammadu Buhari, telling him of their intention to contest for President?

The President is the leader of the party, that is how it should be. It is an open contest and that is the reason the Vice President got into the race. He wants to be able to move very quickly to build on the foundation that the President has laid. He has been the Vice President for seven years and has done an excellent job for both the President and the people. He is the front runner, and I’m confident that he will clinch the ticket.

There have been insinuations that the APC might settle for a consensus candidate. Is it possible that it would be the Vice President?

I think that is the question for the party to answer. The rule of law in the country says a political party can do direct primary; that’s when all the card-carrying members of the party can vote for their candidate in the party election, indirect primary; where delegates are chosen or elected who will then go into voting for the standard bearer of the party or the consensus option; where the party will come together and agree on a candidate that is best to represent the party at the Presidential election. All these options are open and it is left for the party to decide on which option to be adopted. Whichever option the party chooses to adopt, the Vice President has clearly distinguished himself, not only by the heart and the commitment he has for the Nigerian people, but also by the experience and capacity that he has gained and demonstrated so far. The Vice President has shown that he is the best fit for the job; we have gone to 36 states for engagements with APC delegates and in most of the states, he met the traditional rulers who also gave him their royal blessings. He met with other stakeholders, governors, deputy governors and the delegates themselves. Everybody has the understanding that the Vice President is the front runner because of what he has done and because of what the President has also exposed him to. He is best prepared to take this country to the next level and I believe that is what is going to happen regardless of the option the party adopts.

About a few weeks ago, there was a meeting of South West aspirants to decide who should go into the primary; do you see the Vice President getting the full support of South West?

The meeting you are referring to is the one that was called by the APC leaders in the South West, chaired by former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande and former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba. The conclusion of that meeting is that all the South West aspirants should conduct themselves and their campaigns with humility, courtesy, and ensure that ev-erybody is going to work together whatever the eventuality is. The Vice President has gone to all the states, met with every delegate, stakeholder and did not just give speeches; he interacted with them by stepping down from the high table, and going down to meet them one on one, encouraging them to ask questions which they all did and he answered those questions. He exchanged ideas with them and they shared the common vision for a great Nigeria and they shared the aspiration as Nigerians and members of the party. This shows clearly that he is someone who is willing and ready to build a huge coalition that is interested in taking Nigeria to the next level and actualizing that potential of a great country that we all know does exist. That is why we are very confident that he is the best candidate for the party to put forward.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar recently emerged as the standard-bearer of the opposition party (PDP); do you see this ruffling feathers in the APC based on the fact that he used to be in the party?

What I can tell you is that, very clearly, all the candidates in the APC will defeat any politician in the PDP or any other political party in Nigeria very easily. In terms of delivering social goods to the people, Nigerians already know which party has them at heart, it doesn’t matter who the opposition party gives the ticket to. As you know, our party has defeated them before and we will do it again.

The Vice President is a pastor; does it occasionally become a challenge for him to carry out his task as Vice President, especially in a political environment as ours?

As a pastor, he is the salt that brings the good taste; he has the passion for the people. He connects and resonates with them. Whether he is a pastor, teacher, professor, adviser, commissioner, or vice president- it is the same thing that is driving Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and that is service and commitment to the people. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has also proven that he is a unifier. Some of the Special Advisers in his office are Muslims. The Vice President has more than 41% female staff working for him and about 50% of his staffers are under the age of 40. When he recently went to Kaduna state to meet the delegates, Governor Nasir El Rufai said that the Vice President is a truly detribalized Nigerian even though he is a Pastor; he is a friend to Sheikhs and Imams. When we went to Bauchi State, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was very glad to receive him. He said some wonderful things about him. There are several Imams who he interacts with regularly, despite him being a pastor. Whether you are a Muslim or Christian, whether you are from the North or South, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo brings everybody together and the idea of him being a unifier is well-known to the Nigerian people and as President, by the grace of God, these are the kinds of attributes and nation building efforts that we are going to see.

Is there any conflict of interest between the aspirations of Senator Bola Tinubu and Vice President Osinbajo?

There is no conflict at all; we are all progressives. All the aspirants are all members of the party. The primary is a family affair and whoever emerges becomes the candidate of the party and everyone is going to work together for the success of the party.

What are the plans of VP Osinbajo if elected as President in 2023?

The Vice President wants to complete many of the good works that this administration has started. For example, the unprecedented infrastructural development that has happened in the last seven years under President Buhari, we will finish it. All the rail projects across this country will be completed and connected. There are roads in every state that are very critical and they are under the federal government’s supervision and sponsorship. Indeed, there are areas of challenges that we are working on continuously on a daily basis, but there are wonderful things that have happened, such as the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos- Ibadan Express way, Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Kano, among others. We also have the Social Investment Programme, where we were able to engage about four schemes that benefited Nigerians. We had the N-power programme where we engaged over 500,000 youths who were paid 30,000 for two years after which the President asked that it should be increased to 1 million, and that is where we are now. Huge infrastructural developments have been taking place- the Second Niger Bridge is due for completion this year, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is up and running, the Bonny-Bodo Road and bridges are in progress, the railway revolution, the Abuja-Kaduna rail is up and running, and works on Lagos-Kano, Maiduguri-Calabar lines are ongoing. You have somebody who was the Vice President when all of these were happening, he is the one that knows the next thing to do and how to do it because he has seen how these things were done. So, when he gets there, by the grace of God, he will hit the ground running and deliver the dividends of democracy to the Nigeria people.

If eventually the President calls for a consensus candidate, will the Vice President be comfortable with that?

Well, I have already said it before that whatever the party decides, we are going to be okay with it because the Vice President has shown very clearly, and we all know that he has the love of the people but more than that, he is the one that has the best experience for the job, whether it’s a consensus, primary or indirect primary, the Vice President is okay. Fundamental to good governance is strict and speedy execution of justice without bias. As a professor of law, what will the Vice President do differently to reduce the rate at which people take laws into their own hands? Osinbajo is somebody that fears God and I think it is a big advantage for anybody that wants to lead the people properly. Osinbajo is a God-fearing person, that is what you need as a person who will not treat people differently, somebody who gives everybody a fair chance, somebody who makes sure that we have a country where everybody has a sense of belonging and I think being a God-fearing person allows us to have that kind of confidence and Yemi Osinbajo is a God-fearing person. One of the things that we have started is the judicial reforms. If you remember in 1988, the Vice President, then Professor of law, was appointed as a Special Adviser to the Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Bola Ajibola. I think 11 years after, i.e., in 1999; he became Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos. The point is that he has been involved in the areas of trying to ensure justice through the judicial reforms. The Judicial reforms that he put in Lagos between 1999 and 2007 have become the model in virtually every state in this country. It is now being adopted and being considered at the federal level. So, this is one of the things he actually mentioned when he gave his declaration speech; that there would be judicial reforms and that any act of lawlessness will be condemned.

Some say the economy is driving many homes into poverty. What would be done differently if the Vice President emerges as the next President?

On poverty and the economy, the President has actually set a target that we want to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. What the Vice President is going to be doing is to coordinate the approach to carry out this and this is something that is very important to the Vice President. That is why if you ask the Vice President what the most important thing he wants to do, I am very sure he will say the first thing to do is job creation, jobs and more jobs. When we create jobs and when the economy creates more jobs, the issue of poverty is going to be diminished, by the grace of God; so very clearly, he does have the mindset, passion, preparation, capacity and the character to deliver all of these things to Nigerian people.

What will the Vice President do to tackle insecurity if elected as the President?

On the issue of insecurity, what this administration has found out is that we do need to ramp up our security architecture. We need more soldiers, more policemen, because these are very delicate, specialized security sectors. It will take a bit of time to train the people and increase the numbers. This is one of the most important things happening and we will ensure that this is done. We will ensure that we can manufacture more of our arms and ammunition. We are also going to be using more of technology, which is the plan of the President with the support of the Vice President to ensure that we solve all of these problems. Diligent efforts are ongoing to ensure that we have strong security architecture.

