News

2023: Osinbajo best qualified to take over from Buhari –Group

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

In a bid to boost the support base of Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo’s 2023 presidential ambition, a group, Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), has said he is the best qualified aspirant to consolidate President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements and legacies.

The PCG stated this in a letter to the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in appreciation of its recognition as an official support group of the party. PCG, which is canvassing support for Osinbajo Presidency in 2023 was last week recognised through a letter by the party as a support group.

Appreciating the party in a letter signed by Dr. Aliyu Kurfi, PCG said: “On behalf of The Progressive Project 2023 (TPP) in which the PCG is a component member and on behalf of the millions of our registered members, solid supporters and well-wishers across the federation, it has become imperative to thank you and the entire leadership of our most esteemed party the APC.” The letter reads in part: “Your decision to formally support PCG as a support group of the party is a unique expression of a higher sense of your responsibility, integrity and commitment to the core values of the party. “It further showcases your exceptional yearnings to sustain the visions and strides of the APC for decades to come. Thank you most sincerely for all these.

