2023: Osinbajo completes consultations with APC delegates, stakeholders

The Vice President and a frontleline contender for the Presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Presidential ticket, Yemi Osinbajo, has concluded his consultations with delegates, stakeholder of the party across the country.

He had declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the party on Monday, April 11, in a televised and online broadcast which went viral on traditional, digital and social media platforms, with scores of millions at home and abroad welcoming the VP’s presidential declaration.

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great people,” he had stated in his declaration speech.

According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President then began the interactive sessions with the delegates in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, April 22.

At every of those interactions with stakeholders and delegates from the 36 States and the FCT, Osinbajo had robust question-and-answer sessions while also discussing and exchanging ideas.

During the interactive sessions, the Vice President fielded questions on various national issues, including security, economy, technology, education, health, youth, women empowerment, social investments; and exchanged ideas on issues of national development, governance and politics.

At the end of each interactive session, the Osinbajo took time to personally share moments with all the delegates and stakeholders while taking photographs with every one of them individually.

During the visits across the country, he also paid courtesy calls at the palaces of traditional rulers, meeting with many of the Traditional Council in the respective states.

The APC Special Convention for the presidential primaries comes up on Sunday, May 29.

