News

2023: Osinbajo completes consultations with APC delegates, stakeholders

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Vice President and a frontleline contender for the Presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Presidential ticket, Yemi Osinbajo, has concluded his consultations with delegates, stakeholder of the party across the country.

He had declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the party on Monday, April 11, in a televised and online broadcast which went viral on traditional, digital and social media platforms, with scores of millions at home and abroad welcoming the VP’s presidential declaration.

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great people,” he had stated in his declaration speech.

According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President then began the interactive sessions with the delegates in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, April 22.

At every of those interactions with stakeholders and delegates from the 36 States and the FCT,  Osinbajo had robust question-and-answer sessions while also discussing and exchanging ideas.

During the interactive sessions, the Vice President fielded questions on various national issues, including security, economy, technology, education, health, youth, women empowerment, social investments; and exchanged ideas on issues of national development, governance and politics.

At the end of each interactive session, the Osinbajo took time to personally share moments with all the delegates and stakeholders while taking photographs with every one of them individually.

During the visits across the country, he also paid courtesy calls at the palaces of traditional rulers, meeting with many of the Traditional Council in the respective states.

The APC Special Convention for the presidential primaries comes up on Sunday, May 29.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Buhari to Nigerians in Diaspora: Participate in post COVID-19 economic recovery

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says remittances hit $25 billion   President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to actively participate in the country’s Post-COVID-19 economic recovery efforts.   In a video message to commemorate this year’s Diaspora Day, observed on July 25 of every year, President Buhari appealed to his compatriots, whose home remittances exceeded $25 billion […]
News

Judge rules citizen enforcement of Texas abortion law unconstitutional  

Posted on Author Reporter

A judge in Texas ruled on Thursday that a law prohibiting abortions after about six weeks violated the state’s constitution because it allows private citizens to sue abortion providers. State District Court Judge David Peeples was ruling on a contentious Texas law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, usually after about […]
News Top Stories

Scores feared killed as fire ravages Nembe jetty in P’Harcourt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

… Rivers launches investigation   Scores of people were feared dead in an early morning fire at the Nembe/Bonny/ Bille jetty in Port Harcourt yesterday. The fire reportedly burnt boats conveying mostly goods. The fire happened barely 24 hours after a fire that started at a compound used for storing illegally refined petroleum products exploded […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica