2023: Osinbajo for President hosts 500 support groups

In preparation for the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for president, the main support group, ‘The Progressive Project (TPP)’ on Wednesday hosted representatives of other 500 support groups. The hosting of the 500 support groups came 48 hours after hosting 57 coalition youth students’ groups by the TPP. According the ‘The Progressive Project,” the hosting was to begin strategies towards beating moneybags’ influence at the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries. Head of TPP’s Situation Room, Mr. Jeffry Omoh who addressed representatives of the support group drawn from the nation’s six geo-political zones emphasized that their strategy shall emphasize ‘mobilization of delegates’ patriotism, not mobilization of naira,’ also urged attendees to ‘go home, study their environment more, improve their interactions with people and return with suggestions and ideas that TPP and its constituent teams can work with

