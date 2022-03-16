2023: Osinbajo most qualified to succeed Buhari – Group

A group, which goes by the name ‘We Move’ has said that Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is the most qualified of all who aspire to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group, which is made up of eminent Nigerians, made this known Wednesday during its virtual inaugural meeting which drew participation from professionals, business community and politicians within Nigeria and the diaspora.

The group’s global virtual meeting was to formally unveil its programs which are focused on building a robust nationwide movement to ensure that Prof. Osinbajo is elected president next year.

Speaking at the event, a prominent politician and lead spokesperson of ‘We Move’, Mr. Wale Akingbade noted that the decision to endorse the Vice President came after careful deliberations and consultations with decision makers and opinion leaders from diverse parts of the country.

He said the group’s endorsement of the Vice President is hinged on Prof. Osinbajo’s six strengths and qualities which include time proven credentials, competence, character, conviction, compassion and commitment to national unity.

Furthermore, Akingbade gave credence to the Vice President’s humility and loyalty, as he quoted copiously from the tribute Buhari made to celebrate Prof. Osinbajo during his birthday recently.

Buhari commended Osinbajo for working selflessly and sacrificially to bring government closer to the people and placing people at the centre of governance by regularly advocating policies which support human development and puts the welfare and well-being of Nigerians first.

The group noted that the need for a rounded, competent, and credible candidate with nationwide appeal and acceptance was a fundamental imperative and deciding factor for the next election and the overall future direction of the country.

Mr. Tony Epelle, a distinguished lawyer and convener of the group, noted that to build a new Nigeria, there must be a collective of men and women who are prepared to make the sacrifices to stick together to fight injustice, to fight corruption and to insist on the rule of law as key pillars for building a healthy progressive society.

He observed that the Vice President is a principled leader, with the right people – focused and public service credentials to lead Nigeria at a critical time when the nation needs experienced, skilful, stable hands at the helm.

Speaking on the Vice President’s impressive antecedents Akingbade observed that at any time Prof. Yemi Osinbajo had performed in executive capacity, either as Attorney General in Lagos State or as Acting President of the nation, his inspired policies, actions and initiatives in the public sector have greatly shaped and continued to shape social, legal, economic and political development in Nigeria.

He noted that even in situations where the Vice President does not wield total executive power, he uses advocacy to advance causes he believes in, like his laudable rehabilitation/welfare initiative in the war torn North East of Nigeria.

Alhaji Zakari Buba, a business man and convener of the We Move group, noted that Nigerians have a rare opportunity to support the candidacy of the Vice President who he described as a one-in-a-million politician with an impeccable and unblemished record of integrity, honesty and trustworthiness.

He observed that those who have had the privilege to associate with Prof. Osinbajo will attest to the fact that he is the kind of leader we need at this critical phase of our nationhood, given his transparent commitment to the progress of people from every part of the country and his uncommon fairness and loyalty even in very difficult times.

