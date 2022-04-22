News

2023: Osinbajo, Obi top list of presidential hopefuls – Survey

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A survey conducted by Nextier, a multi-competency advisory firm, and Data-Tier, a data analytics and digital communications firm, has revealed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and ex-Anambra State Governor Peter Obi are the most preferredaspirantsaheadof the2023 presidentialelection.

Osinbajo is seeking to succeedPresidentMuhammadu Buharion theplatformof the All Progressives Congress (APC) while Obi is seeking to contest the election on the platformof thePeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP). The survey aimed to gauge Nigerians’ preferences for a presidential candidate, understands the challenges they would like the next government to address promptly, and decipher how ethnic and gender biases would inform the next election. Judged across all 467 responses, the most preferred candidates for President are Obi, (46 per cent), Osinbajo (28 per cent), Bola Tinubu (7.5 per cent) and Atiku Abubakar (3 per cent). The most preferred candidates for the vice presidency are Aminu Tambuwal (28 per cent), Musa Kwankwaso (19 per cent), Obi (16 per cent), Bukola Saraki (6.9 per cent), Nyesom Wike (6.4 per cent) and Osinbajo (5.8 per cent).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila salutes Abdulmumin Jibrin at 45

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday rejoiced with the Executive Director, Business Development, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Abdulmumin Jibrin, on his 45th birthday anniversary. Gbajabiamila said he and Jibrin had come a long way and had shared a lot politically, saying the former lawmaker had proved himself to be a […]
News

Reps begin probe of nation’s refineries

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the state of the nation’s refineries has begun investigations into the trillions of naira sunk into the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of these refineries by the Federal Government. To this end, the House Ad-hoc Committee has invited and grilled the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Dr. Mrs […]
News

Obaseki’s re-election didn’t surprise us –Edo teachers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Teachers in Edo State have congratulated the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his reelection for a second term in office, adding that the victory of the governor in the September 19 governorship election did not come to them as a surprise. In a statement signed by State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica