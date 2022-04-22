2023: Osinbajo, Obi top list of presidential hopefuls – Survey

A survey conducted by Nextier, a multi-competency advisory firm, and Data-Tier, a data analytics and digital communications firm, has revealed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and ex-Anambra State Governor Peter Obi are the most preferredaspirantsaheadof the2023 presidentialelection.

Osinbajo is seeking to succeedPresidentMuhammadu Buharion theplatformof the All Progressives Congress (APC) while Obi is seeking to contest the election on the platformof thePeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP). The survey aimed to gauge Nigerians’ preferences for a presidential candidate, understands the challenges they would like the next government to address promptly, and decipher how ethnic and gender biases would inform the next election. Judged across all 467 responses, the most preferred candidates for President are Obi, (46 per cent), Osinbajo (28 per cent), Bola Tinubu (7.5 per cent) and Atiku Abubakar (3 per cent). The most preferred candidates for the vice presidency are Aminu Tambuwal (28 per cent), Musa Kwankwaso (19 per cent), Obi (16 per cent), Bukola Saraki (6.9 per cent), Nyesom Wike (6.4 per cent) and Osinbajo (5.8 per cent).

