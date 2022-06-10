News

2023: Osinbajo rallies support for Tinubu

…restates commitment to dreams of new Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for support for the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential primaries and its flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

Osinbajo made this call Friday in Abuja at the campaign office of The Progressives Project (TPP), a coalition of support groups that backed the Vice President for the Presidency.

He told the group that he remained committed to the dream of a new Nigeria despite his loss at the party’s primary held within the week.

He described the clamour for a new Nigeria as one within the party adding that “we are not doing something that has not been heard of before. What is new is that we have a firm belief that a new Nigeria is possible and it is possible through us who are here.

“We went to the convention, and the results showed us clearly that we lost, but it is only a battle, it is not a war. There are battles ahead, but we will win the war for a new Nigeria. I have no doubt in my mind that we will win that war for a new Nigeria.

“That is why our movement for a new Nigeria must remain strong and firm. And we will do everything to keep our movement strong and solid.”

 

