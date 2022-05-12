2023: Osinbajo returns forms to beat APC deadline

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, late yesterday night returned his All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomina-tion forms. The forms were returned by the leadership of the Progressive Project (TPP), a support group promoting the presidential aspiration of Vice President.

Thesubmissiontookplace at the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) atabout9pm. The chairman of TPP, Senator Kabiru Gaya and Senator Muhammadu Bulkachuwa led a group of Vice President Osinbajo that submitted the forms to the APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Saluiman Arugungu in a brief ceremony at the party secretariat. Recall that the same group picked the nomination forms for the Vice President last week Wednesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...