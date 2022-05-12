News

2023: Osinbajo returns forms to beat APC deadline

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, late yesterday night returned his All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomina-tion forms. The forms were returned by the leadership of the Progressive Project (TPP), a support group promoting the presidential aspiration of Vice President.

Thesubmissiontookplace at the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) atabout9pm. The chairman of TPP, Senator Kabiru Gaya and Senator Muhammadu Bulkachuwa led a group of Vice President Osinbajo that submitted the forms to the APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Saluiman Arugungu in a brief ceremony at the party secretariat. Recall that the same group picked the nomination forms for the Vice President last week Wednesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Scarcity: Stop storing fuel at home, Lagos tells residents

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Muritala Ayinla   The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has appealed to the public, particularly motorists, to desist from storing fuel in inappropriate places as scarcity of the  product persists.   The agency urged landlords and tenants against storing fuel at home and in public places, appealing to filling stations to disallow the selling of […]
News

COVID-19: Fans to return to stadiums as England’s lockdown ends next week

Posted on Author Reporter

  England’s second national lockdown will be lifted on December 2 when a revised three-tiered system of restrictions will allow shops, gyms and hairdressers to reopen across the country. The prime minister’s “stay at home” instruction to the country will end a week on Wednesday, following a month of tougher national instructions, reports Sky News. […]
News

Second Niger Bridge at 80% completion – Ngige

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said that the on-going construction of the multibillion naira Second Niger Bridge has reached 80 per cent completion. Ngige, who named the bridge among the five legacy projects to be bequeathed to the country by the Muhammadu Buhari administration, listed other legacy projects of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica