2023: Osinbajo set open campaign office in Abuja

The presidential campaign office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is set to take off in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Located at the Gwarimpa area of the FCT, the edifice according to sources close to the nation’s number two citizen would the secretariat for all items relating to his presidential campaign.

“I can tell you that the campaign office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has opened in Abuja, somewhere in Gwarimpa,” the source who pleaded anonymity told Saturday Telegraph in a telephone chat on Thursday. Asked what structure of the office is, the source who is close close to the Vice President said, “All I can tell you is that the office for the campaign secretariat has been opened with finishing touches being put in place.”

The action has put to paid speculation regarding whether he would contest the presidency or not considering the fact that Tinubu who is viewed as his benefactor is in the race. Osinbajo has have stated that he would seek guidance from his spiritual father regarding whether to contest or not. Though the Ikenne-Remo born scholar turned politician has not declared his intention publicity, his rumoured bid is said to has been generating ripples within the rulingAll Progressives Congress (APC).

 

