2023: Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fayemi, Amosun, Fashola, Aregbesola in closed door meeting

APC Southwest elders order cease fire over name callings, attack

In a bid to have a peaceful resolution over who will eventually represent the region among the presidential hopeful in the forthcoming presidential election, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Minister of of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola yesterday met in Lagos for the All Progressives Congress South West stakeholders meeting. Saturday Telegraph gathered that Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba called the meeting to last week to meet presidential aspirants under APC Platform from South West. Also present at the meeting were the former Governor of Lagos State and Works and Housing Minister Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Niyi Adebayo, Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Governor Oyetola of Osun state. Others included former Osun State Governor and Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola and the APC National Secretary Otunba Iyiola Omisore.

The meeting with presidential, gubernatorial and National Assembly aspirants from the zone ended on convivial note, resolved that name callings and other personal attacks should no longer be encouraged by aspirants and their supporters. Although journalists weren’t allowed to cover the proceeding of the meeting, insider sources confirmed that the leaders resolved that every aspirants has a right to contest. APC elders stated categorically that all the aspirants had the right to aspire to be President. But, they enjoined all aspirants to exhibit the ‘Omoluabi’ ethos in their politicking by shunning divisive rhetorics.

It was learnt that issue of betrayal was also discussed in the meeting where it was resolved that every aspirant has the right to contest. According to an inside source, “the issue of betrayal was put to rest as the elders affirmed that everyone who desires to run for any political office whatsoever is not encumbered in any way at all.”

The meeting was convened by the first Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande and a former Governor of Ogun state, Chief Segun Osoba, both of whom served as Co-Conveners. It was learnt that the elders also commended Vice President for being the highest ranking public officer from South West extraction for a job well done and being a good ambassadors of the region.

