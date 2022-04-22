2023: Osinbajo’ll tackle climate change, insecurity –Group

The Chairman of The Progressive Project (TPP) Senator Kabiru Gaya has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will tackle the menace of climate change, insecurity, drug trafficking and economic problems if elected President in 2023. He stated this yesterday when he assumed office as TPP chairman. TPP is the support group for Osinbajo 2023 Presidency. Gaya said: “Globally, climate change, insecurity, drug trafficking, economic problems such as unemployment and inflation along with many other challenges have worsened and all these impacts Nigeria and many other countries. However, by electing someone of Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s pedigree who has direct insight into the depth of our challenges as well as current strategies and tactics being laid out to tackle them, we have a great chance to move ahead without much waste of time. “Nonetheless, a lot is being said by many; as genuine democrats and as Progressives, we shall continue to defend the constitutional rights of citizens to hold their own opinions.
Related Articles
Uzodinma sacks 20 commissioners
…PDP cautions gov on Imo crisis Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, yesterday, dissolved his Executive Council. The exercise saw 20 commissioners relieved of their duties, while eight were left to carry on with their roles. This is barely a month after the governor reshuffled his cabinet and appointed new commissioners for Finance and Health. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Compulsory vaccination: Civil Society groups kick, issue 48 hours ultimatum to Edo govt
Members of civil society organisations and leaders of the students union Monday in Benin City, Edo State, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Edo State Government to withdraw the compulsory vaccination or face a total shut down of the economy. The groups took to major streets to protest against the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination policy put […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Trafficking: Katsina police rescue 4 girls, 3 boys headed for Libya
Four girls and three boys being trafficked to Libya through Katsina have been rescued by the State Police Command at Yankara Village area of the State. The rescued victims were identified as Success Oshoopkeme, ( 20), Isaac Debora, (20), Amoruwa Ade, (28), James Rebecca, (20) Emmanuel Godwin, (20), Zainab Tijjani, (21) and Taofik Olawale, (27). […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)