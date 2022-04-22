2023: Osinbajo’ll tackle climate change, insecurity –Group

The Chairman of The Progressive Project (TPP) Senator Kabiru Gaya has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will tackle the menace of climate change, insecurity, drug trafficking and economic problems if elected President in 2023. He stated this yesterday when he assumed office as TPP chairman. TPP is the support group for Osinbajo 2023 Presidency. Gaya said: “Globally, climate change, insecurity, drug trafficking, economic problems such as unemployment and inflation along with many other challenges have worsened and all these impacts Nigeria and many other countries. However, by electing someone of Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s pedigree who has direct insight into the depth of our challenges as well as current strategies and tactics being laid out to tackle them, we have a great chance to move ahead without much waste of time. “Nonetheless, a lot is being said by many; as genuine democrats and as Progressives, we shall continue to defend the constitutional rights of citizens to hold their own opinions.

