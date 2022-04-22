News

2023: Osinbajo’ll tackle climate change, insecurity –Group

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Chairman of The Progressive Project (TPP) Senator Kabiru Gaya has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will tackle the menace of climate change, insecurity, drug trafficking and economic problems if elected President in 2023. He stated this yesterday when he assumed office as TPP chairman. TPP is the support group for Osinbajo 2023 Presidency. Gaya said: “Globally, climate change, insecurity, drug trafficking, economic problems such as unemployment and inflation along with many other challenges have worsened and all these impacts Nigeria and many other countries. However, by electing someone of Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s pedigree who has direct insight into the depth of our challenges as well as current strategies and tactics being laid out to tackle them, we have a great chance to move ahead without much waste of time. “Nonetheless, a lot is being said by many; as genuine democrats and as Progressives, we shall continue to defend the constitutional rights of citizens to hold their own opinions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Uzodinma sacks 20 commissioners

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

…PDP cautions gov on Imo crisis Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, yesterday, dissolved his Executive Council. The exercise saw 20 commissioners relieved of their duties, while eight were left to carry on with their roles. This is barely a month after the governor reshuffled his cabinet and appointed new commissioners for Finance and Health. […]
News

Compulsory vaccination: Civil Society groups kick, issue 48 hours ultimatum to Edo govt

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

Members of civil society organisations and leaders of the students union Monday in Benin City, Edo State, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Edo State Government to withdraw the compulsory vaccination or face a total shut down of the economy. The groups took to major streets to protest against the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination policy put […]
News

Trafficking: Katsina police rescue 4 girls, 3 boys headed for Libya

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Four girls and three boys being trafficked to Libya through Katsina have been rescued by the State Police Command at Yankara Village area of the State. The rescued victims were identified as Success Oshoopkeme, ( 20), Isaac Debora, (20), Amoruwa Ade, (28), James Rebecca, (20) Emmanuel Godwin, (20), Zainab Tijjani, (21) and Taofik Olawale, (27). […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica