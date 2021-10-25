2023: Osinbajo’s eyes on ball of good governance, says group

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) has said the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo eyes are on the ball of good governance rather than indicating interest to contesting the presidential election in 2023.

The group stated this 24 hours after the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), a group supporting the presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, inaugurated its states’ Steering Committees for his ambition.

The PCG also refuted the allegations that Prof. Osinbajo has dropped his presidential ambition, stating that the Vice President was yet to accept the proposal to contest the Presidency.

According to the statement issued by PCG’s chairman, Dr. Aliyu Kurfi, there should be no reason any group should lie to achieve the ambition of its Presidential candidate.

Kurfi, in the statement said: “Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s strong focus on his responsibilities, along with a decidedly non-desperate disposition towards the 2023 presidential race has further energized his support base nationwide.”

The PCG, which dismissed the insinuation that Prof. Osinbajo has renounced his ambition, emphasized that ‘such event only happened in the fertile imagination of mischievous persons’, adding that Osinbajo is yet to even accede to citizen-based calls to contest.

Dr. Aliyu Kurfi, however, expressed total satisfaction with the increasing gale of support for Professor Osinbajo and stressed that as genuine progressives, PCG members will not be drawn into needless conflicts with others who wish to contest or back other candidates for the 2023 presidential elections.

