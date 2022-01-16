2023: Osinbajo’s group launches campaign in Kano

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has launched a new campaign, Nigerian tribe “Homosapients Nigerianus” as a kick-starter to his 2023 Presidential campaigns in Kano. Announcing the New Nigerian Names,

One Tribe, Hormosapients Negrianus, Sen. Olusola Adeyeye, a former Whip of the Senate, said while delivering an address at a gathering of all Nigerians in Kano under the umbrella of One Tribe Osibanjo Group, that Nigeria has now gotten a face under the Vice President.

He explained that as a biological scientist, there was no better way to describe Nigerians, who came under one Umbrella to support Osibanjo, than Hormosapients Negrianus”.

He further stated that choosing the next Nigeria’s President is very easy for Nigerians because of the presence of Prof Osinbajo, who he described as the man of the moment. “At this moment, choosing the President is very easy for Nigerians because we have Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the man of the moment. “He is a leader with vision and mission that transcends all tribal sentiments and considers our common humanity. “At this point in time, we need a man like Osinbajo, who is intellectual, versatile and very suited for the throne. “He has good character, which is the best quality of leadership and displays keen intellects with noble intention that if elected, he will inspire millions of Nigerians because he is a man of his words. “For me, it is an easy choice to make. For millions of Nigerians, given a chance, it should equally be an easy choice to make except that many are mired in pessimism that arose from wanton betrayal by governments. “For the new Tribe here gathered plus millions of our cohorts all over Nigeria, our choice is clear and simple! “The moment has chosen for us a man that Providence has prepared for the task. The moment speaks to choosing a man who transcends all tribes, an embodiment of the new Tribe defined not by the cacophony of dialects but the symphony of our common humanity. The moment requires a man

who is able to galvanise the ideals and ideas that will unfold the beckoning glory of a new Nigeria.

“My compatriots, history is encapsulated in moments. This moment of Nigerian history, has itself chosen a man and that man is Professor Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Yemi Osinbajo is the man of the moment for Nigeria. He is well-grounded and adequately prepared.

A tested and trusted hand, with the right temperament, the intellectual fire power, and governance ethos best suited for this moment. Yemi Osinbajo is the man for the moment. Not for his own sake but for the sake of our country, Nigeria” he stated. Speaking, the National Coordinator of Yemi Osinbajo as President, Engineer Dr Anwar Hamza, said that it behooves Nigerians to vote wisely for the incumbent Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo for continuity and progress of Nigeria as one indivisible entity.

He said Nigerians will not afford to miss the opportunity of electing the Vice President of the country in order to continue with the good work started by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Anwar said the present administration had done well in the area of infrastructural development, Social Interventions Policies, agricultural revolution, among others. ”

Yemi is competent; a well cultured character, with capacity, knowledge and intergrity. He has all the qualities to pilot the nation after PMB” He said: ” If we must all rise to prosper as a nation, we must vote for a straightforward man to be the next President and for a man with the grasp of our economic realities and solutions to our national woes at his finger tips.”

Adeyeye, who spoke also at length, extolled the virtues of Osinbajo, describing him as a detribalised Nigerian of no mean standard. He said a vote for Osinbajo will be a vote for progress and development, giving his background as social mobiliser and Vanguard of the rights of the commoners.

Adeyeye said if given the mandate, Osinbanjo would use his vast experiences to galvanise the nation into a more prosperous and united country.

