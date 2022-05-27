2023: Osun delegates commence voting for aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State yesterday elected candidates that would represent it at the coming elections into the state House of Assembly. No fewer than 87 aspirants are jostling for the 26 seats at Assembly on the platform of APC. Our Correspondent, who is at the secretariat of the party, observed a peaceful atmosphere as operatives of various security agencies were seen keeping their eyes on the movement of persons coming in and out of the venue. Speaking with reporters about the process, APC Secretary, Mr Kamarudee Alao, said every arrangement capable of making the exercise hitch free has been put in place. He assured a level playing ground for all aspirants, saying accreditation is in progress and that by 4pm, voting will commence. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political affairs, Mr Sunday Akere, while addressing reporters, said the party in the state has decided to adopt direct primaries in choosing those who want to represent them in the Assembly.

