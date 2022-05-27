News

2023: Osun delegates commence voting for aspirants

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State yesterday elected candidates that would represent it at the coming elections into the state House of Assembly. No fewer than 87 aspirants are jostling for the 26 seats at Assembly on the platform of APC. Our Correspondent, who is at the secretariat of the party, observed a peaceful atmosphere as operatives of various security agencies were seen keeping their eyes on the movement of persons coming in and out of the venue. Speaking with reporters about the process, APC Secretary, Mr Kamarudee Alao, said every arrangement capable of making the exercise hitch free has been put in place. He assured a level playing ground for all aspirants, saying accreditation is in progress and that by 4pm, voting will commence. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political affairs, Mr Sunday Akere, while addressing reporters, said the party in the state has decided to adopt direct primaries in choosing those who want to represent them in the Assembly.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo Assembly crisis, threat to constitution – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the invasion of Edo State House of Assembly is a threat to constitutional order. Atiku, on his twitter handle, said Nigeria is on the edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with the constitutional leadership. “We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in […]
News Top Stories

Attack on Zamfara PDP Congress by thugs: Atiku demands probe

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Inspector-General Police Baba Usman to investigate Monday’s disruption of the congress of Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).   Thugs reportedly stormed the venue of the congress with weapons, destroying canopies, cars, chairs, materials, among others, for the exercise. The development forced members to run for their lives. […]
News Top Stories

Local content: Stakeholders fault NCDMB as protests trail major tender

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Controversy is trailing the tender issued on the NIPEX portal for the provision of oilfield casings and tubulars for SEPLAT West Petroleum and Development Company Limited. Most stakeholders are angry over what they say is the changing of the rules in the middle of the game in favour of certain interests.   They, therefore, called […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica