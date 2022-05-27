2023: Osun delegates commence voting for aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State yesterday elected candidates that would represent it at the coming elections into the state House of Assembly. No fewer than 87 aspirants are jostling for the 26 seats at Assembly on the platform of APC. Our Correspondent, who is at the secretariat of the party, observed a peaceful atmosphere as operatives of various security agencies were seen keeping their eyes on the movement of persons coming in and out of the venue. Speaking with reporters about the process, APC Secretary, Mr Kamarudee Alao, said every arrangement capable of making the exercise hitch free has been put in place. He assured a level playing ground for all aspirants, saying accreditation is in progress and that by 4pm, voting will commence. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political affairs, Mr Sunday Akere, while addressing reporters, said the party in the state has decided to adopt direct primaries in choosing those who want to represent them in the Assembly.
Related Articles
Edo Assembly crisis, threat to constitution – Atiku
Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the invasion of Edo State House of Assembly is a threat to constitutional order. Atiku, on his twitter handle, said Nigeria is on the edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with the constitutional leadership. “We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Attack on Zamfara PDP Congress by thugs: Atiku demands probe
Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Inspector-General Police Baba Usman to investigate Monday’s disruption of the congress of Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Thugs reportedly stormed the venue of the congress with weapons, destroying canopies, cars, chairs, materials, among others, for the exercise. The development forced members to run for their lives. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Local content: Stakeholders fault NCDMB as protests trail major tender
Controversy is trailing the tender issued on the NIPEX portal for the provision of oilfield casings and tubulars for SEPLAT West Petroleum and Development Company Limited. Most stakeholders are angry over what they say is the changing of the rules in the middle of the game in favour of certain interests. They, therefore, called […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)