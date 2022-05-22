2023: Osun, Imo monarchs endorse Osinbajo

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, the Ataoja of Oshogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun (Laaroye II) and and Owerri monarch, His Royal Highness, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, have endorsed the candidature of the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo. According to a release by his office, Osinbajo got these endorsements on Friday when he visited Osogbo, Osun State and Owerri in Imo State, in continuation of his engagements with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s delegates ahead of the Presidential primaries slated for next week. Osinbajo, who was received in a carnival-like atmosphere in both states, was described as the “in-coming” President by the Ataoja of Oshogbo and also described as a chosen one by the Owerri monarch. In Owerri, the Vice President, who was accompanied by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, was received by State Party chieftains and senior government officials while in Osogbo, the VP was received by the Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, party stalwarts and other senior State government officials. During his interactions with stakeholders, the Vice President noted that Nigeria was at a very critical point in her history where elected leaders must show a sense of urgency in addressing the nation’s challenges, while the people must decide to go in the right direction for the sake of posterity. Speaking during his courtesy visit to the Palace of the Chairman of the Imo State Traditional Rulers’ Council, His Royal Highness, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, in Owerri, the Vice President said: “We are at a point in the history of our country where we must decide in which direction to go. And one of the important things to consider is that our country is going through various challenges. “So, most of us who are coming forward to offer ourselves for the number one position in our country, especially within our party, come with a sense of urgency and a sense of the burden that such an office will require now and such office places upon us now.” Similarly, in Osogbo, Osun State, while interacting with the APC delegates, he stated that despite the country’s challenges, they, and the citizenry must make their decisions not based on present sentiments, but for the nation’s best interests and future generations. “God gives us experience and knowledge so that we can use it for the benefit of the people. Generations after us must benefit from what we have learnt and we have no choice but to ensure that we give the very best that we have,” Osinbajo stressed. “With utmost humility, clearly, I can do for our country what our country needs today, and without sentiments, I have the knowledge and experience to do it from day one,” he affirmed. The Imo monarch in Owerri said: “Your Excellency, whatever we are going to say here, God knows best, because God already chose you from childhood, and elevating you as a pastor. From there, he upgraded you. Instead of leaving you in the church, he made you be the second in command, general overseer of the country.” The Ataoja of Osogbo, who described Osinbajo as ‘in-coming’, said “All that is needed to rule this country, God has granted you. So, you are qualified. You will get there,” the Ataoja said while urging both Federal and State Governments not to ignore the developmental needs of Osogbo. Later in the evening in Abuja, the Vice President also interacted with delegates from Kogi State, many of whom spoke highly of him and the hope his aspiration holds for the country after a time of interaction, featuring a Question-and- Answer session. With Imo, Osun and Kogi states, the Vice President has now met with delegates in 24 states and the FCT in his ongoing consultations with APC stakeholders, where the Vice President has received wide acclaim and also held town hall-styled interactive sessions featuring Questionand- Answer sessions.

