2023: Osun youths endorse Osinbajo as APC presidential candidate

The youth wing of Osun State chapter of the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as the party’s candidate for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement the group issued on Friday signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Miftah Saheed, the group said feelers so far across the country indicated that Osinbajo is loved by most Nigerians and has their support for the election. Saheed said events of the last few days since the vice president’s declaration have pointed to the fact that most of the nation’s citizens have confidence in his capacity and the ability to make Nigeria great again.

The youth contended that the presidential hopeful is the best among the presidential aspirants in terms of problem- solving spirit, competence, sound mind and body, intellectual prowess, professional, administrative and political experience to lead the country to its dreams. “From our findings, it is established that Prof. Osinbajo’s declaration received the support of the vast majority of Nigerians. The general electorates have confidence in the ability and capability of the Vice President to make Nigeria a great country.”

